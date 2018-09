Bus-Truck Collision in Farah Leaves at least 15 killed, 30 Wounded

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2018 1:36 pm)

At least 15 people including women and children were killed on Friday morning when a bus hit a truck in western Farah province, local officials said.

At least 30 other people were wounded by the incident which took place in Bakwa district of the province, officials said.

According to reports, the bus was traveling to Kandahar from Herat province when the incident happened.

Reckless driving, and poorly maintained vehicles are blamed for the deaths of hundreds of people every year in Afghanistan.