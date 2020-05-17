Bundesliga kicks off football after two months shut down

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2020)

The German league Bundesliga is the first major football league in Europe which resumed football that was shut down due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

In the first football match after the Coronavirus outbreak, Borussia Dortmund played against Schalke 04 on May 16th in the Signal Iduna Park stadium.

Erling Haaland, the Dortmund forward scored the first goal after Coronavirus outbreak against Schalke in the 29th minute of the match. Two more goals by Raphael Guerreiro and one goal by Thorgan Hazard give Dortmund a 4-0 lead.

Although football matches started, they are not the same as pre-Corona football matches. These matches will take place behind closed doors with no fans supporting their teams. No children will accompany players to the field, no contact between rivals in the tunnel before the games, and no handshakes with the referee or match officials are allowed.

About 300 essential staff and officials will be attending these matches.

This comes as other major European leagues are about to start soon.

Serie A will likely start on June 13 while the English Premier League will resume on June 1.

Laliga will start on June 12, however, the French football league is canceled.