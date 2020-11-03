Latest News
Bullet-scarred walls, blood-stained floors bear testimony to deadly attack
Bullet-riddled walls, blown out ceilings and blood spattered floors were on Tuesday stark testimony to the carnage caused by attackers who went on a shooting rampage at Kabul University on Monday.
Video footage and photographs taken by Ariana journalists in the classrooms at the Law Faculty paint an extremely disturbing picture, driving home the fact that the majority of those killed were young students in their early 20s who were robbed of their dreams and aspirations by the ruthless killers.
In the 24 hours since the end of the six-hour siege, messages of condolences and condemnation flooded social media and while Tuesday was declared a day of mourning in Afghanistan, many foreign embassies flew their flags at half mast in solidarity with a grieving nation.
Officials have put the death toll at 22 but sources told Reuters earlier Tuesday that 30 died in the carnage.
One of the students killed in Monday’s attack was due to marry on Thursday. All his classmates were invited but instead, a funeral was held in place of a wedding. On Tuesday, the shocking reality of this was visible in the blood spattered copies of his wedding invitations that were strewn across a classroom floor.
“Each of our classes had 50 to 70 students, many of whom were victims,” said Saifullah Mohammadi, a gardener at the law faculty.
One student who survived was stunned that the university had come under attack. He said: “It was horrible, I could not believe that university could be targeted.”
This is the second education facility to be targeted in just over a week – and in both cases ISIS (Daesh) claimed responsibility.
However, Afghanistan’s outspoken First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has dismissed the Taliban’s claims of not being involved and has blamed the insurgent group for Monday’s attack.
In a tweet early Tuesday morning, Saleh said a Taliban negotiator in Doha stated in an exclusive interview that “only the Taliban have the monopoly over violence against government. There is no one else.”
Saleh went on to say: “Today they shamelessly disclaim responsibility for massacre of Kabul Uni students. Taliban, their allies & backers are responsible.”
Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan peace talks team also commented on Twitter and said late Tuesday “Kabul University is a symbol of unity & national identity, a home to many generations of Afghans, poor & rich, a compass of moral authority, a place for brotherhood & sisterhood that ties our people together over a century.
“The atrocity committed against it yesterday is an attack on the soul of our nation. While we all are mourning, we must not give in to what terrorists want: we must make sure to keep the door of this sacred place open. This will be the best way to avenge loss of those innocent souls,” Nadery tweeted.
He also stated that those responsible must be brought to justice.
“To end this senseless violence, an immediate ceasefire is a must so a dignified peace could be achieved. We/ IRoA team showed every sign of urgency in this regard, will the other side show the same & prove that it was not them?” he questioned.
Health Ministry orders all Afghans to wear masks in public
Afghanistan’s government has made the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places across the country in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases.
Speaking at a news conference in Kabul on Monday, Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Afghanistan’s acting health minister, said the coronavirus situation in the country is “satisfactory” but said the wearing of face masks is necessary to stem the spread of the virus.
He also said Afghanistan has taken steps to prepare for a second wave in the event of a surge in infections.
Osmani said this comes after the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe and in neighboring countries such as India, Iran and Pakistan.
He also called on Afghans around the country to cooperate with health officials to help curb the spread of the disease and to abide by all recommendations.
He said hospitals were well prepared to deal with a second wave but urged the public not to be “afraid or anxious”.
Osmani also suggested that Afghans try to avoid unnecessary journeys to countries that have high infection rates.
The health ministry reported 95 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 41,728 – including 1,544 deaths and 34,355 recoveries.
At least 10 million Afghans were believed to have been infected by the virus, a recent survey by the country’s Health Ministry said in September.
International donors likely to pledge less aid for Afghanistan in Geneva
Afghanistan is likely to receive reduced pledges for aid from international donors who will meet later this month in Geneva, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
This comes amid uncertainty over how the peace talks will progress with the Taliban, Reuters reported.
Despite peace talks underway, and Washington’s decision to withdraw troops, the country faces an uncertain future – but a future that is still dependent on aid.
The precariousness of the situation, which could see the Taliban secure greater influence, is making donors uneasy over whether the group will try to roll back progress made on human rights and girls education, Reuters reported.
But some analysts see foreign aid as vital in helping donors shape policies of any future Afghan government and that it provides leverage over the Taliban.
“It’s one of the primary forms of leverage the US and international community believe they have over the Taliban,” said Andrew Watkins, an analyst covering Afghanistan for International Crisis Group.
“Any future Afghan state will rely on foreign aid almost as much as the current one does,” he said.
Reuters reported that donors are likely to tell Afghanistan to expect, possibly significantly, less aid, while also imposing stricter conditions and committing funds for a shorter period, said three sources, who declined to be named because the discussions are private.
All three sources said the United States, Afghanistan’s largest donor, is likely to make deep cuts to its current annual contribution of around $800 million for civilian funding, beyond the money allocated for defence and security needs.
One said Washington could not only “cut aid by half”, but could also move “away from a four-year-commitment cycle” to pledge funds for just a year.
Other NATO members like Britain and France were also considering reducing pledges, while Australia was planning cuts of up to 30 percent, two sources told Reuters.
Manhunt underway after shooting rampage on streets of Austrian capital
A manhunt by Austrian special forces is currently underway in the Austrian capital Vienna after a shooting rampage by gunmen near the city’s central synagogue on Monday night.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the rampage as a “repulsive terrorist attack”, which started at about 8pm on the streets of the old district of Vienna as hundreds of citizens were enjoying a last night of freedom before a second COVID-19 lockdown.
Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said overnight that several “heavily armed and dangerous” attackers remained on the loose.
As police shut down and sealed off large parts of central Vienna residents were urged to stay indoors.
“We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists. I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna because these are mobile perpetrators,” Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF.
Austrian police also confirmed during the night that two men and one woman died in the attack and several people were injured. Police said some were in critical condition in hospitals.
Nehammer blamed the attack on an Islamic State sympathizer, the only known attacker who was shot dead by police.
Nehammer meanwhile said all six locations in the attack were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.
Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target and that they were closed at the time.
“We are living in the compound of the synagogue. Upon hearing shots we looked down from the windows and saw the gunmen shooting at the guests of the various bars and pubs,” Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said.
