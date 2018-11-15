Brother of Slain Gen. Razeq Vows to Revenge

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2018)

Tadeen Khan, the Police Chief of Kandahar vows to revenge the assassination of his brother General Abdul Razeq.

In his first public interview on Wednesday, Khan emphasized that he will follow the way of late Gen. Raziq and will not allow any country including Pakistan, Iran, and Russia to interfere in Afghanistan and Kandahar affairs.

“I’m warning to the slaves of Punjab that I will reach you in anywhere God willing. Your future general will regret your action. Even if you are supported by Punjab, Iran or Russia, we will not let you,” Khan said.

The new Police Chief of Kandahar also promised to be more severe against the Taliban.

“Our pathway against Punjab is the same as [General Raziq]. I promise to the people of Kandahar and Afghanistan that I’m against thieves, ISI, Iran and Russia mercenaries,” he added.

Brother of slain Razeq further said that investigations are underway on the assassination of former Kandahar police chief.

Last month, General Razeq, the most influential man in the south, shot dead by an insider at the end of a meeting with the top U.S. general in Afghanistan. Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.