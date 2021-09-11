Latest News
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
The brother of Amrullah Saleh, the former Afghan vice president who became one of the leaders of an opposition force in the Panjshir valley, has allegedly been “executed” by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan forces, his nephew said on Friday.
Reuters reported that news of Saleh’s brother Rohullah Azizi’s death comes just days after Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan forces took control of the provincial centre of Panjshir, the last province holding out against them.
“They executed my uncle,” Ebadullah Saleh told Reuters in a text message. “They killed him yesterday and would not let us bury him. They kept saying his body should rot.”
However, Reuters reported the Urdu language account of the Islamic Emirate information service Alemarah said that “according to reports” Rohullah Saleh was killed during fighting in Panjshir.
Amrullah Saleh, a former head of the National Directorate of Security, the intelligence service of the Western-backed government that collapsed last month, is at large though his exact location remains unclear.
The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which groups opposition forces loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud, has pledged to continue opposing the Islamic Emirate even after the fall of Panjshir’s provincial capital Bazarak, Reuters reported.
Latest News
Khalilzad thanks Qatar, Islamic Emirate for help to evacuate foreigners
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has welcomed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s cooperation in securing the departure of over 250 foreign nationals on Qatari flights from Kabul this past week.
In a series of tweets early Saturday, Khalilzad said: “Over the last three days, over 250 foreign nationals, including dozens of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, departed Kabul unhindered on Qatari flights. This is positive.
“Our thanks go out to Qatar for its help facilitating these flights, and we welcome the Taliban’s (Islamic Emirate) cooperation in this important effort.
“We will continue to engage the government of Qatar, the Taliban (Islamic Emirate), and others to ensure the safe passage of our citizens, other foreign nationals, and Afghans that want to leave,” he said.
Latest News
Nine in 10 Afghans are not consuming enough food: WFP
Ninety-three percent of Afghan families are not consuming sufficient food, the World Food Programme said on Friday.
WFP also said three out of four households are using extreme coping mechanisms, such as skipping meals or preferring to give food to children instead of adults.
The WFP conducted a telephone survey from June 17 to September 5, asking 1,600 random households per month about their food habits. The agency reported a “marked difference” between the period up to the August 15 and then following August 20.
“The portion of families resorting to extreme coping mechanisms, those are things like skipping meals or preferring to give food to children instead of adults or limiting portion sizes to make food last longer had almost doubled”, WFP’s deputy regional director for Asia and the Pacific, Anthea Webb said.
Afghanistan is facing economic collapse after foreign countries and institutions said they would withhold aid and monetary reserves after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan took control of Kabul last month.
“It’s now a race against time and the snow to deliver life-saving assistance to the Afghan people who need it most. We need to be reaching nine million people per month by November if we are to meet our planned target of 14 million by the end of the year,” Webb said, urging donors to fill the 200 million dollars’ appeal ahead of an international aid conference for Afghanistan on September 13.
Many Afghans were struggling to feed their families amid severe drought well before the Islamic Emirate took control and millions may now face starvation with the country isolated and the economy unraveling, aid agencies reported.
“People do not have access to the money they need to buy food, food prices have gone up, fuel prices have gone up. There simply is an inability for the poorest people and very soon the not so poor people to be able to buy enough food to survive”, Webb said.
Malnutrition already affects one in two children under the age of five in Afghanistan, where 14 million people or one-third of the population faces “acute food insecurity,” the WFP says.
Its latest assessment says that 15 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces showed less food consumption in the last month, the worst-hit being Ghazni, Khost, and Paktika in the east.
Latest News
Afghanistan at risk of total breakdown: UN warns
Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Afghanistan, on Thursday warned that Afghanistan is at risk of “total breakdown” if the international community does not find a way that allows money to flow to Afghanistan.
Briefing the UN Security Council via video link, Deborah Lyons stated that “Afghanistan’s humanitarian catastrophe can deepen even further if the international community fails to take some immediate critical steps.” “A way must be found, and quickly, that allows money to flow to #Afghanistan to prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order,” Lyons.
She noted that the failure of the international community in Afghanistan does not justify abdication from its consequences.
The UN Envoy emphasized that the Afghan people must not be abandoned again.
“The international community can help prevent a severe economic downturn that could throw millions into poverty and hunger, generate mass migration and set Afghanistan back for generations, Lyons stated.
She stated that “there is an immediate and pressing need to deliver, on a huge scale, essential humanitarian aid in areas such as health, food security, non-food items, She also warned of the looming crisis because “billions of assets and donor funds have been frozen by members of the international community.” “The understandable purpose is to deny these funds to the de facto Taliban [Islamic Emirate] administration.
The inevitable effect, however, will be a severe economic downturn that could throw many more millions into poverty and hunger, may generate a massive wave of refugees from Afghanistan, and indeed set Afghanistan back for generations,” Lyons said She suggested that the Afghan economy “must be allowed to breathe for a few more months, giving the Taliban [Islamic Emirate] a chance to demonstrate flexibility and a genuine will to do things differently this time, notably from a human rights, gender, and counter-terrorism perspective.”
