Latest News
British troops could leave Afghanistan within days: Report
The last British troops in Afghanistan are expected to leave “within days” after American forces are rumored to have brought forward their withdrawal date to mark US Independence Day, the UK’s Daily Mail reported Thursday.
According to the report, more than 200 Black Watch soldiers will fly home in the next few days, ending the UK’s 20-year deployment.
Before leaving they will take part in a flag-lowering ceremony alongside US forces to honour the 456 British troops killed there since the campaign began, the Mail reported.
This comes after the withdrawal this week of German and Italian troops.
The Mail also reported that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce security plans for the British Embassy and the UK ambassador in Kabul next week.
The Mail also reported that after reports emerged on Wednesday of an early departure by US troops, UK defence sources indicated British troops would be pulling out “within days”. For security reasons, no precise details were released, the Mail reported.
However, according to the report, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday night: “The UK is involved in ongoing discussions with US and international allies regarding the future of our support to Afghanistan.”
The former head of the British Army Lord Dannatt meanwhile told the Mail that he was “very saddened by what appears to be happening in Afghanistan as it looks like a rapid implosion in security could occur.
“I would never say it was not worth it but the present situation makes it so much harder to argue that British troops did not die in vain. Sadly their tactical endeavours and their sacrifices did not achieve strategic stability.”
He added: “The campaign has been very expensive for us in blood and treasure.”
Latest News
Four people wounded in rocket attack on Atta Noor’s house in Balkh
Four people were wounded this afternoon when a rocket hit Atta Noor’s house in Mazar-e Sharif city, the capital of Balkh, sources told ArianaNews.
Mohammad Afzal Hadid, Balkh provincial council member, confirmed the attack, and said that Noor was in a meeting with other politicians to discuss local uprising operations against Taliban at the time of the attack.
Two vehicles belonging to Mohammad Ali Mohaqaq, son of Mohammad Mohaqaq, and Sayed Zahir Masroor, an MP were damaged in the incident.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
This comes after Atta Noor, former governor of Balkh province, launched an operation against Taliban in Kaldar district of the province earlier this week and pushed back Taliban fighters from the district.
However, the district has since been recaptured by Taliban .
Latest News
Russian envoy says Taliban already part of ‘political landscape’
Russia believes that the Taliban has already become part of Afghanistan’s political landscape and that this should be taken into consideration.
According to Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, the issue of peace needs to be addressed as quickly as possible.
Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Nebenzia said Moscow is “actively participating in all the efforts for establishing peace in Afghanistan.
“It is necessary to address this issue as quickly as possible because the Taliban itself claims that it is controlling 80% of the territory of Afghanistan.
“I do not know how accurate these figures are, and cannot comment on them. But a solution cannot be found without taking into account the fact that the Taliban has become a part of the political landscape of Afghanistan,” Nebenzya said.
This comes amid a sharp rise in violence in the past few weeks and a rapid increase in districts falling to the Taliban.
Nebenzya said: “We will still have to see what the country looks like after the Americans complete their withdrawal.”
Latest News
White House mum on reports that final withdrawal is just days away
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday would not be drawn on whether troops will be out of Afghanistan and home by the 4th of July, and said only the US remains “on the timeline that the President [Joe Biden] announced just a few weeks ago”.
She stated however that the Biden administration’s focus at the moment is on expediting the process of issuing visas for Afghan translators.
This comes after some media reports indicated this week that sources have said all US troops will be home by America’s Independence Day.
CNN on Thursday was one media outlet to report that American troops will be home within days.
The UK’s Daily Mail also reported that the last of the British troops will leave Afghanistan over the next few days.
This report stated the decision follows on the heels of America’s decision to bring forward their final withdrawal date.
When asked to confirm that all US troops will withdraw, except for those that will stay behind to protect the American Embassy in Kabul, will be gone by July 4, Psaki said “the operational components of that, I’d certainly point you to the Department of Defense. But nothing has changed on our timeline or objective”.
Psaki, asked in the press briefing whether all Afghan translators and other staff who had worked alongside troops would be out of Afghanistan by the time the last of the troops leave, said Washington’s “focus is on now is expediting that processing. As you know, we announced just last Friday that we were taking steps to evaluate options for moving individuals to another location so that they could complete their processing — individuals who were already in the pipeline.”
Four people wounded in rocket attack on Atta Noor’s house in Balkh
Russian envoy says Taliban already part of ‘political landscape’
White House mum on reports that final withdrawal is just days away
British troops could leave Afghanistan within days: Report
Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report
Ariana News female anchor Mina Khairi killed in Kabul blast
Taliban seize Qaisar district in Faryab
Morning News Show Part 2: Miller’s warning to Taliban discussed
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar
Zerbena: Increase of smuggled construction materials in the country discussed
Morning News Show Part 3: Continuation of war in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Ghani’s trip to US and future of Afghan women discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Military tanks being moved to Pakistan will be targeted: MoI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Top secret UK military documents about Afghanistan found at bus stop
-
World4 days ago
Iran says nuclear site images won’t be given to IAEA as deal has expired
-
Latest News4 days ago
Japan to ask athletes from Afghanistan, five countries for more COVID-19 tests
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban families living in Pakistan: Interior Minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
Heavy civilian casualty toll reported in past month amid sharp increase in violence
-
World3 days ago
U.S. carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
-
Latest News2 days ago
Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight