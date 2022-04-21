British PM Boris Johnson arrives in India

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India on Thursday (April 21) morning for a two-day visit.

Johnson landed in western Ahmedabad city, the largest city of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

He is expected to visit the abode of India’s iconic freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi facing the Sabarmati River.

He will also visit a new factory being opened by a British firm and announce investment and collaboration in science, health and technology.

Britain said this would be the first time a British prime minister has visited the sprawling coastal state famed for its spirit of entrepreneurship and the ancestral home of about half the British-Indian population.

On Friday (April 22), Johnson will visit New Delhi for talks with Modi, including on a new defence partnership and a free trade agreement which the two countries began discussing in January.