British PM Boris Johnson arrives in India
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India on Thursday (April 21) morning for a two-day visit.
Johnson landed in western Ahmedabad city, the largest city of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.
He is expected to visit the abode of India’s iconic freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi facing the Sabarmati River.
He will also visit a new factory being opened by a British firm and announce investment and collaboration in science, health and technology.
Britain said this would be the first time a British prime minister has visited the sprawling coastal state famed for its spirit of entrepreneurship and the ancestral home of about half the British-Indian population.
On Friday (April 22), Johnson will visit New Delhi for talks with Modi, including on a new defence partnership and a free trade agreement which the two countries began discussing in January.
NATO Allies want to weaken Russia by prolonging Ukraine war: Turkey
Turkey on Wednesday accused some of its NATO allies of wanting to prolong the war in Ukraine in order to weaken Russia.
“There are countries within NATO who want the war to continue,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk in an interview.
“They want Russia to become weaker,” Cavusoglu said, as talks between Ukrainians and Russians appear to have stalled after the last face-to-face meeting in Istanbul last month.
They had been due to continue online.
Cavusoglu did not name any country directly.
EU Council’s Michel makes surprise visit to Kyiv
European Council President Charles Michel made an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, following a trip to the Ukrainian capital by the head of the EU’s executive earlier this month to show support for the nation fighting a Russian invasion, Reuters reported.
“In Kyiv today,” Michel, head of the European Council that represents the European Union’s 27 member states, said in a tweet with a photograph of him at a train station. “In the heart of a free and democratic Europe.”
Putin’s ‘invasion of Ukraine’ takes its toll on world economy: Biden
The U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a big reason for inflation is Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “invasion of Ukraine”, Reuters reported.
The invasion is “driving up gas prices and food prices all over the world,” Biden said.
Pointing to the impact of Ukraine war on energy prices, he said he is doing everything to bring down the prices, Reuters reported.
“The war in Ukraine is going to continue to take its toll on the world economy. It is going to take its toll on energy, and it is going to take its toll on food,” he noted.
His remarks came at an event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where he delivered speech about the unprecedented investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law that will improve the country’s ports and waterways.
Biden also highlighted how these investments will strengthen supply chains, keep goods moving to help lower prices for working families, and enable the U.S. to compete globally, read the report.
