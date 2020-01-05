British Nationals to Avoid Travelling Afghanistan: UK Warns

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2020)

In a statement on the official website of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, UK nationals have been warned to avoid unnecessary movements in most parts of Afghanistan.

The statement underlines that hotels and guesthouses are also subject to direct threats; therefore, no official visits should be made there as well as the Enhanced Security Zone Kabul, Hamid Karzai International Airport, and Panjshir and Bamian provinces.

It adds that “the British nationals in the region should remain vigilant and keep up to date with the latest developments, including via the media and this travel advice.”

These warnings come after the killing of General Qassem Soleimani and some Hashd al-Shaabi leaders in a US airstrike in Baghdad on January the 3rd, 2020.