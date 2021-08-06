Latest News
British media outlets call for Afghan staff to get UK visas
A group of British newspapers and broadcasters have sent an open letter to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to expand the refugee visa program for Afghans who worked for UK media over the past 20 years.
More than 20 media outlets signed the letter, the UK’s Guardian reported.
“There is an urgent need to act quickly, as the threat to their lives is already acute and worsening,” the letter said.
“If left behind, those Afghan journalists and media employees who have played such a vital role informing the British public by working for British media will be left at the risk of persecution, of physical harm, incarceration, torture, or death,” the letter stated.
This comes after the US media made a similar appeal last month to the Biden administration to provide visas to journalists who had worked for American news organizations in Afghanistan.
According to the Guardian, the signatories to the British letter represent a coalition that includes broadcasters Sky and ITN, and all major British newspapers from the Guardian, the Times and the Financial Times to the Daily Mail and the Sun, and weekly magazine the Economist.
The National Union of Journalists and press freedom organisation Reporters Without Borders have also put their names to the demand for a path to safety for journalists with UK links, modelled on the visa route for military interpreters, reported the Guardian.
The letter was sent to Boris Johnson and the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab
Latest News
Taliban capture Nimroz provincial capital: MP
The Zranj city of Nimroz province fell to the Taliban on Friday afternoon, sources said.
MP Gul Ahmad Noorzad told Ariana News that the militants have captured key government compounds, including the governor’s office, police headquarters, and Nimroz prison.
He added that currently, the Afghan forces are resisting the insurgent at the provincial National Directorate of Security (NDS) office in the city.
Noorzad noted that the Taliban entered the city without any clash with the Afghan Security and Defense Forces.
The city of Zaranj is the first provincial capital that the Taliban managed to capture as the militants increased offensives across the country.
A spokesperson for Nimroz’s police, who declined to be named for security reasons, has told Reuters that the Taliban had been able to capture the city because of a lack of reinforcements from the government.
Meanwhile, footage released on social media shows that people are looting police stations and Nimroz prison after the Taliban captured parts of the city.
Video also shows that the Taliban militants captured Nimroz airport.
The insurgents have taken dozens of districts and border crossings in recent months and put pressure on several provincial capitals, including Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south, as foreign troops withdraw.
Latest News
Drought compounds humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as conflict intensifies
Millions of Afghans are struggling to put food on the table as prolonged drought disrupts supplies in a country reeling from a surge in violence as U.S.-led foreign troops complete their withdrawal.
Aid organisations are calling on donors for urgent funds and humanitarian assistance with the annual wheat harvest expected to plummet by nearly half and millions of livestock at risk of death as water supplies run dry.
“It’s a multiple shock,” said Necephor Mghendi, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Afghanistan.
“Generally, there has been an impact on availability and distribution of food … and the conflict is causing internal displacement, which means increased demand for resources in certain regions.”
The entire country is facing moderate to severe drought, President Ashraf Ghani said in late June, acknowledging that the national disaster management budget was not enough to cover what experts say is one of the worst droughts in decades in terms of geographic scale.
“We … will not allow the country to face famine,” Ghani said in a statement. “Our effort is to address all districts, even those under the Taliban control.”
The Islamist insurgents have stepped up their campaign to defeat Ghani’s U.S.-backed government as foreign forces leave after 20 years of conflict and have swept into numerous rural districts across the country.
With very little functioning irrigation, Afghanistan relies on snow melting in its mountains to keep its rivers flowing and fields watered during the summer and snowfall last winter was again very low.
Fahad Saeed, a climate scientist at Climate Analytics, said a La Niña phenomenon and a weakening jet stream moving weather systems more slowly across the planet could be factors behind Afghanistan‘s extremely dry weather.
While it is difficult to link individual events to climate change, scientists agree that global warming driven by greenhouse gas emissions is contributing to extreme weather around the world.
“Afghanistan is a good example of climate injustice. It has historically no role in the climate change mess but they are bearing the brunt of it,” Saeed said.
Afghanistan was one of 23 countries the United Nations identified as “hunger hotspots” in a report last month, with at least 12 million people out of a population estimated at 36 million facing a food security crisis of not knowing when or where their next meal will come from.
The IFRC is trying to raise US$16.5 million but has managed less than half of that, Mghendi said.
“It’s a dire humanitarian situation that requires as much support as possible to get the very basics,” Mghendi said.
Latest News
Head of gov’t media department assassinated in Kabul
Dawa khan Menapal, Director of Government media and information center (GMIC), was assassinated in an attack by armed men on Friday afternoon in Kabul city, the Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed.
Mirwais Stanikzai, a spokesman for the MoI, stated that Menapal was gunned down in the Darul Aman area of the city.
Menapal had served as deputy presidential spokesman for several years before assuming the post as director of government media and information center.
The Taliban in a tweet has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The assassination comes just days after the Taliban attacked Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi’s house in Kabul.
The group stated that the bomb-and-attack was in response to the Afghan forces’ airstrikes against the militants. The Taliban has also issue warning to carry out more attacks against the Afghan top officials.
In a tweet, U.S. Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson said he was saddened and disgusted by the killing of Menapal, who he called a friend and colleague whose career was focused on providing truthful information to all Afghans.
“These murders are an affront to Afghans’ human rights & freedom of speech, ” he said.
