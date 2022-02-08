Tahawol
British former chief of army staff urged west to recognize IEA
(Last Updated On: February 8, 2022)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA efforts for progress in diplomatic relations discussed
(Last Updated On: February 8, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA efforts for progress in diplomatic relations discussed
(Last Updated On: February 6, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: UN chief’s report about Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 4, 2022)
Tahawol13 mins ago
British former chief of army staff urged west to recognize IEA
Saar49 mins ago
Saar: peace opportunities in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Latest News6 hours ago
US offers reward for information on ISIS-K leader, Kabul airport attack
Tahawol6 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA efforts for progress in diplomatic relations discussed
Latest News4 weeks ago
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Nangarhar4 weeks ago
Deadly Nangarhar blast was caused by a gas cylinder: MoI
Business4 weeks ago
China calls on US to lift economic sanctions on Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Over 30 prisoners released from Takhar jail
Business4 weeks ago
Central Bank says ATM to get operational in Afghanistan
Tahawol13 mins ago
British former chief of army staff urged west to recognize IEA
Saar49 mins ago
Saar: peace opportunities in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol6 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA efforts for progress in diplomatic relations discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: China, Pakistan’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: People’s concerns about paying more taxes discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
-
COVID-194 days ago
Six German athletes test positive for COVID on arrival in Beijing
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA closer to gaining recognition: Afghan Foreign Minister
-
Latest News5 days ago
U.S. warns Chinese firms helping Russia against potential Ukraine sanctions
-
Latest News4 days ago
Daesh leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, U.S. says
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.N. has millions in Afghanistan bank, but cannot use it
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Toshiba to invest $1 billion to double power chip production
-
Latest News4 days ago
RSF speaks out over arrests and interrogations of Afghan journalists