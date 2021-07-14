Latest News
British Defence Minister says UK will work with Taliban should they come to power – Telegraph
Britain will work with the Taliban should they enter the government in Afghanistan, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace told the Daily Telegraph in an interview published on Tuesday.
“Whatever the government of the day is, provided it adheres to certain international norms, the UK government will engage with it,” he was quoted as saying in the newspaper https://bit.ly/3r4LR6U.
However, Wallace warned that Britain will review any relationship “if they behave in a way that is seriously against human rights”.
The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, have been fighting for 20 years to topple the Western-backed government in Kabul.
Emboldened by the departure of foreign forces by a September target, the Sunni Muslim insurgent group is making a fresh push to surround cities and gain territory.
In his interview with the newspaper, Wallace recognised that the prospect of the UK working with the Taliban would be controversial.
“What (the Taliban) desperately want is international recognition. They need to unlock financing and support (for) nation building, and you don’t do that with a terrorist balaclava on,” he said.
“You have to be a partner for peace otherwise you risk isolation. Isolation led them to where they were last time”, he added.
Wallace appealed for the Taliban and Afghanistan’s president, Ashraf Ghani, to work together to bring stability to the country after decades of conflict.
Senior Afghan leaders will fly to Doha for talks with the Taliban this week, as the insurgent group takes a hard stance on negotiations, even warning Turkey against plans to keep some troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul’s main airport.
Taliban officials said last week the group had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan.
Russia warns US against deploying troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan
Russia has strongly warned the United States against deploying its troops in the former Soviet Central Asian nations following their withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior diplomat said in remarks published on Tuesday.
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow conveyed the message to Washington during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva last month, the Associated Press reported.
The warning comes as the U.S. military said last week that 90 percent of the withdrawal of U.S. troops and equipment from Afghanistan is complete. Biden said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31.
“I would emphasize that the redeployment of the American permanent military presence to the countries neighboring Afghanistan is unacceptable,” Ryabkov said.
“We told the Americans in a direct and straightforward way that it would change a lot of things not only in our perceptions of what’s going on in that important region, but also in our relations with the United States.”
He added that Russia has also issued the warning to Central Asian nations, AP reported.
“We cautioned them against such steps, and we also have had a frank talk on the subject with our Central Asian allies, neighbors and friends and also other countries in the region that would be directly affected,” Ryabkov said in an interview published in the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are all members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and any presence of foreign troops on their territories must be endorsed by the security pact, AP reported.
He added that none of those countries have raised the issue.
Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan both host Russian military bases. Kyrgyzstan, which hosted a U.S. military base that supported operations in Afghanistan, closed it in 2014.
One prisoner killed, 10 wounded in Kandahar prison riot
At least one prisoner was killed and 10 others were wounded Tuesday night in Kandahar prison, a source told Ariana News.
According to the source, the security officials of the prison were trying to transfer some prisoners from the prison, but the inmates started protesting.
Police opened fire on the protesters, injuring 10 inmates and killing one.
Prisoners were refusing to be transferred from the prison when the riot broke out, the source said.
Government sources have not yet commented.
Earlier, there were reports that the Taliban had planned to attack the prison, but security officials prevented it.
Senior Afghan leaders to travel to Doha for talks with Taliban
Senior Afghan leaders will fly to Doha for talks with the Taliban this week, as the insurgent group takes a hard stance on negotiations, even warning Turkey against plans to keep some troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul’s main airport.
The eight-member delegation will include senior Afghan peace official Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai, and is expected to discuss the speeding up of peace talks, a government official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.
The Taliban did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the talks, which are separate from the stalled intra-Afghan negotiations taking place between Taliban and Afghan government negotiators in the Qatari capital of Doha.
The news of the delegation’s visit came hours after the Taliban warned of “consequences” of plans to keep some Turkish troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul airport after foreign forces pull out.
It was not immediately clear if the Kabul airport matter would be discussed between the Taliban and the senior Afghan delegation, expected to fly to Doha on Friday.
AIRPORT PLAN
Ankara, which has offered to run and guard the airport in the capital after NATO withdraws, has been in talks with the United States on financial, political and logistical support.
Turkey has repeated that the airport must stay open to preserve diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, where a blast rocked Kabul on Tuesday and clashes have intensified across the country.
“If Turkish officials fail to reconsider their decision and continue the occupation of our country, the Islamic Emirate… will take a stand against them,” the Taliban said in a statement, referring to Turkey’s plan.
The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, have been fighting for 20 years to topple the Western-backed government in Kabul.
Emboldened by the departure of foreign forces by a September target, they are making a fresh push to surround cities and gain territory.
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday evening that Turkey agreed to some points with U.S. counterparts on running the airport and work towards a deal continues.
“The airport needs to remain open, be operated. All countries say this. If the airport does not operate, the countries will have to withdraw their diplomatic missions there,” he said.
Talks now involving ministries should be complete by the time U.S. forces leave, a senior Turkish official told Reuters. “We still think there will be an agreement on the airport. We want to side with the Afghan people,” the official said.
EMBASSY URGES FRENCH TO LEAVE
The deteriorating situation across Afghanistan led France’s Embassy in Kabul to call on French citizens to leave Afghanistan on a free flight scheduled for Saturday.
“The French Embassy informs its compatriots who would remain in Afghanistan after July 17 that it will no longer be able to ensure the safety of their departure,” a statement on the embassy’s website said on Tuesday.
The senior Afghan delegation is expected to talk to the Taliban about a ceasefire as violence rises across Afghanistan.
Police said a blast rocked a busy area of Kabul on Tuesday, killing four people and wounding five. It was not clear who was behind the explosion or the target.
Clashes were continuing in the southern province of Kandahar, said Attaullah Atta, a provincial council member, with the Taliban being pushed back after a bid to break into a city prison.
Hundreds of families had fled the violence, he added.
Mohammad Daoud Farhad, director of Kandahar’s provincial hospital, said it had received eight dead and more than 30 people, mostly civilians, wounded in clashes in the past 24 hours.
Early on Tuesday, Afghan security forces had retreated from the district of Alingar in the eastern province of Laghman, a local government official said on condition of anonymity.
A ceasefire pact with the Taliban in the district fell through in May.
