British Council Launches Music Project in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 3, 2018)

The British Council launched a creative video and music project under the name of ‘Mix the City-Afghanistan’ in Kabul on Wednesday.

According to UK embassy in Kabul, the project is an interactive musical experience connecting music and cities with end-users accessing online digital music.

“It shows the strength of culture in the country. I proud that the British embassy in Kabul supports all music programs in the country,” Nicholas Kay, UK ambassador to Kabul said.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister of information and culture, Muhammad Rasoul Bawari is said to believe that such cultural programs have very positive effects on the culture of the country.

“Their aim is clear to showcase the Afghan music to Afghan people. The mix music have impacts on our lives,” Bawari added.

The final output of the programme is the production of music which the end user can use to produce pieces of music which combine the sounds of a variety of Afghan music genres, both traditional and modern, and instrument types to create a new portfolio of music.