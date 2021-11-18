World
British Columbia sees death toll rising from massive flood; Ottawa pledges aid
The death toll from massive floods and landslides that devastated parts of British Columbia in Canada is set to rise, with the Canadian province declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday and the federal government promising major help.
Authorities have confirmed one death after torrential rains and mudslides destroyed roads and left several mountain towns isolated. At least three people are missing and about 18,000 people are displaced in the Pacific Coast province, Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told Reuters.
“We expect to confirm even more fatalities in the coming days,” British Columbia Premier John Horgan said, describing the calamity as a once-in-500-year event.
“We will bring in travel restrictions and ensure that transportation of essential goods and medical and emergency services are able to reach the communities that need them,” Horgan told a news conference, urging people not to hoard supplies.
The floods and mudslides also severed access to the country’s largest port in Vancouver, disrupting already strained global supply chains.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would help the province recover from what he called a “terrible, terrible disaster.”
Ottawa is sending hundreds of air force personnel to aid the recovery and “there are thousands more on standby,” Trudeau told reporters in Washington ahead of a U.S.-Canada-Mexico summit on Thursday.
Some affected towns are in remote mountain areas with limited access and freezing temperatures.
World
US Northwest, Canada devastated by floods, 1 death reported
As many parts of western Washington began drying out Tuesday after a storm that dumped rain for days, waters in some areas continued rising, more people were urged to evacuate and crews worked to restore power and reopen roads.
Officials in the small city of Sumas, Washington, near the Canada border called the flood damage there devastating, The Associated Press reported.
Officials said on Facebook Tuesday that hundreds of people had been evacuated and estimated that 75% of homes had water damage.
Across the border, the body of a woman was recovered from a landslide northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia, near Lillooet that was triggered by record rainfall. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at least two other people were reported missing, AP reported.
Fast-rising water levels from a Sumas River in Washington state overwhelmed rescuers in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Tuesday, where 1,100 homes were evacuated. Those residents joined thousands of others in the province who were forced from their homes by floods or landslides starting Sunday night.
Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said Tuesday that impassable highways were creating havoc as authorities tried to get people to evacuation sites.
“It breaks my heart to see what’s going on in our city,” he said.
Crews partially reopened the West Coast’s main north-south highway, Interstate 5, near Bellingham, Washington, following its complete closure overnight because of mudslide debris. The northbound lanes remained closed Tuesday evening as crews continued working.
At the height of the storm, more than 158,000 electrical customers in western Washington on Monday had no power as wind speeds reached 96 kph.
World
Schools shut indefinitely as Delhi pollution hits ‘dangerous levels’
India’s government has shut down schools indefinitely and urged people to work from home as air pollution levels in the capital reached dangerous highs.
Delhi, which is home to about 20 million people, is one of the world’s most polluted cities and every winter is cloaked in a thick blanket of smog.
On Tuesday, an Indian court ordered all educational institutions to remain shut until further notice.
Trucks, except those carrying essential goods, have also been barred from entering Delhi and most construction activities have been stopped in the capital.
India’s government also said that at least 50 percent of government workers have been told to work from home and encouraged the private sector to do the same.
World
Biden tells Xi the two countries need to cooperate
U.S. President Joe Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday that they both have a responsibility as leaders to ensure that relations between China and the United States do not veer into open conflict.
Xi told Biden in the video conference the two countries face multiple challenges together and must increase communication and cooperation, Reuters reported.
IEA forces kill Daesh member in Kabul
Abandoning Afghanistan now, amid crisis, would be ‘historic mistake’
British Columbia sees death toll rising from massive flood; Ottawa pledges aid
Daesh claims responsibility for two explosions in Kabul
Mexico prepares exhibition of Ice Age mammoths
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
Rising wood prices a cause for concern in Kabul as winter looms
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
OPED: Is the West’s conscience being overshadowed by its political ego?
Saar: UN Security Council’s meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UNSC’s summit on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Drop Afghanistan currency against US dollar, trade situation discussed
Saar: Karzai’s speech about instability in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Girls increasingly at risk of child marriage in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ten Afghan couples marry in mass wedding in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation delivers aid to Khost residents
-
Latest News5 days ago
One killed, two wounded in vehicle explosion in Kabul
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan growers seek larger market for profitable pine nuts
-
Latest News4 days ago
AFF names players for training camp in Turkey ahead of Indonesia match
-
World4 days ago
Five security personnel killed in Pakistan attacks