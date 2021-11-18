Connect with us

British Columbia sees death toll rising from massive flood; Ottawa pledges aid

The death toll from massive floods and landslides that devastated parts of British Columbia in Canada is set to rise, with the Canadian province declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday and the federal government promising major help.

Authorities have confirmed one death after torrential rains and mudslides destroyed roads and left several mountain towns isolated. At least three people are missing and about 18,000 people are displaced in the Pacific Coast province, Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told Reuters.

“We expect to confirm even more fatalities in the coming days,” British Columbia Premier John Horgan said, describing the calamity as a once-in-500-year event.

“We will bring in travel restrictions and ensure that transportation of essential goods and medical and emergency services are able to reach the communities that need them,” Horgan told a news conference, urging people not to hoard supplies.

The floods and mudslides also severed access to the country’s largest port in Vancouver, disrupting already strained global supply chains.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would help the province recover from what he called a “terrible, terrible disaster.”

Ottawa is sending hundreds of air force personnel to aid the recovery and “there are thousands more on standby,” Trudeau told reporters in Washington ahead of a U.S.-Canada-Mexico summit on Thursday.

Some affected towns are in remote mountain areas with limited access and freezing temperatures.

US Northwest, Canada devastated by floods, 1 death reported

As many parts of western Washington began drying out Tuesday after a storm that dumped rain for days, waters in some areas continued rising, more people were urged to evacuate and crews worked to restore power and reopen roads.

Officials in the small city of Sumas, Washington, near the Canada border called the flood damage there devastating, The Associated Press reported.

Officials said on Facebook Tuesday that hundreds of people had been evacuated and estimated that 75% of homes had water damage.

Across the border, the body of a woman was recovered from a landslide northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia, near Lillooet that was triggered by record rainfall. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at least two other people were reported missing, AP reported.

Fast-rising water levels from a Sumas River in Washington state overwhelmed rescuers in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Tuesday, where 1,100 homes were evacuated. Those residents joined thousands of others in the province who were forced from their homes by floods or landslides starting Sunday night.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said Tuesday that impassable highways were creating havoc as authorities tried to get people to evacuation sites.

“It breaks my heart to see what’s going on in our city,” he said.

Crews partially reopened the West Coast’s main north-south highway, Interstate 5, near Bellingham, Washington, following its complete closure overnight because of mudslide debris. The northbound lanes remained closed Tuesday evening as crews continued working.

At the height of the storm, more than 158,000 electrical customers in western Washington on Monday had no power as wind speeds reached 96 kph.

Schools shut indefinitely as Delhi pollution hits ‘dangerous levels’

India’s government has shut down schools indefinitely and urged people to work from home as air pollution levels in the capital reached dangerous highs.

Delhi, which is home to about 20 million people, is one of the world’s most polluted cities and every winter is cloaked in a thick blanket of smog.

On Tuesday, an Indian court ordered all educational institutions to remain shut until further notice.

Trucks, except those carrying essential goods, have also been barred from entering Delhi and most construction activities have been stopped in the capital.

India’s government also said that at least 50 percent of government workers have been told to work from home and encouraged the private sector to do the same.

Biden tells Xi the two countries need to cooperate

U.S. President Joe Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday that they both have a responsibility as leaders to ensure that relations between China and the United States do not veer into open conflict.

Xi told Biden in the video conference the two countries face multiple challenges together and must increase communication and cooperation, Reuters reported.

