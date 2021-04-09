Latest News
Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99
Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history. During that time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.
“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said in a statement.
“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”
A Greek prince, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947. He went on to play a key role in modernising the monarchy in the post-World War Two period, and behind the walls of Buckingham Palace was the one key figure the queen could turn to and trust.
“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years,” Elizabeth said in a rare personal tribute to Philip, made in a speech marking their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.
Philip spent four weeks in hospital earlier this year for treatment for an infection to have a heart procedure, but returned to Windsor in early March.
His charm and disinclination to tolerate those he regarded as foolish or sycophantic earned him a position of respect among some Britons. But to others, his sometimes brusque demeanor made appear him rude and aloof. He was a delight to newspaper editors keen to pick up on any stray remark at official events.
The former naval officer admitted he found it hard to give up the military career he loved and to take on the job as the monarch’s consort for which there was no clear-cut constitutional role.
“Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
HEAD OF THE FAMILY
In private, the prince was regarded as the unquestioned head of his family, but protocol obliged the man dubbed “the second handshake” to spend his public life literally one step behind his wife.
“There was no precedent. If I asked somebody ‘what do you expect me to do?’, they all looked blank – they had no idea, nobody had much idea,” he said in an interview to mark his 90th birthday.
After completing more than 22,000 solo appearances, Philip retired from public life in August 2017, although after that he occasionally appeared at official engagements.
His last appearance was last July at a military ceremony at Windsor Castle, the royal palace to the west of London where he and the monarch have resided during COVID-19 lockdowns.
The queen, who is 94, came to the throne in 1952, and the couple, who were third cousins, married at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947.
They had four children, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, Princess Anne, and Princes Andrew and Edward.
They celebrated their 72nd anniversary on the same day that Andrew stepped down from public duties over the controversy surrounding his association with the disgraced late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, one of a number of recent crises the family have faced.
The death of the queen’s husband and closest confidant will raise questions over whether she might consider abdication, but royal commentators say there is little or no chance than this will happen.
In recent years, the queen has cut the number of official engagements she carries out and has passed many royal duties and patronages onto Prince Charles, his son William and other senior royals. But she still carries out the most symbolic of the monarchy’s state duties, such as the opening of parliament.
While he officially played second fiddle to his wife, Prince Philip regarded as the private head of the family.
Some royal watchers have said that his absence from this role in recent years with declining health has played a role in some of the monarchy’s recent travails, such as the crisis of Charles’ younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and the decision that saw them give up their royal roles.
“The main lesson that we have learned is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage,” Philip said in a speech in 1997.
“It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when things get difficult. You can take it from me that the queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.”
Afghan Constitution, Islamic Republic cannot be sacrificed in peace process: Saleh
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh says that the Afghan government is ready to compromise in talks with the Taliban but “not ready to abrogate the Afghan constitution.
In an interview with BBC on Thursday, Saleh emphasized that the Afghan government and Constitution cannot be sacrificed in the peace process
“We are ready for compromise but we do not want the constitution of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic to be the sacrificial goat for this for a very crude peace process.”
Saleh stressed that the sacrifice should lead to peace.
“It (sacrifice) should not be prelude another reason for another perpetual war in my in my country,” Saleh said.
This comes as an international summit on the Afghan peace process is due to be held in Istanbul, Turkey, in mid-April.
VP Saleh stated that the Afghan government is ready to participate in the summit.
“We are going to Turkey with sincerity, with seriousness, and with conviction to bring peace… the ball is now in the court of the Taliban and the side of the Taliban to agree to a political settlement – they have not,” he told BBC correspondent Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.
Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani presented his new three-phase peace roadmap to a number of high-ranking Afghan officials this week.
Ghani’s roadmap – from an unending war towards a just and lasting peace proposal includes three phases, a political agreement; a peace government; and peacebuilding, state-building, and market-building.
In the first phase, Ghani proposed a political settlement, an internationally monitored ceasefire, a regional and international guarantee of peace as well as continued counter-terrorism efforts, and the convening of a Loya Jirga to approve the agreement.
The second phase will be to hold a presidential election and establish a “government of peace” and implement arrangements to move towards a new political system.
The third phase will involve building a “constitutional framework, security, reintegration of refugees and considering government priorities” for Afghanistan’s development.
“Putting an end to the 42-year conflict is the main goal, not a peace that is the beginning of another war,” Ghani said while presenting his roadmap.
90 religious scholars killed in Afghanistan in the past year
Religious scholars on Thursday accused government of failing to ensure the safety of Afghans and said at least 90 clerics have been killed in the past year.
Discussing the security situation at a gathering in Kabul on Thursday, the Ulema members condemned the increase in targeted killings in the country and stated the clerics who were killed had died as a direct result of “terrorist” and targeted attacks.
They called on government to track down the perpetrators, especially those who killed religious scholars, and ensure justice is served.
Concerns among clerics has risen sharply in the past week following the assassination of the Takhar Ulema Council head.
Some religious scholars on Thursday accused government of being reckless when it comes to the safety of its citizens.
The clerics said that in the past year, 90 religious scholars have died in “terrorist incidents and targeted attacks”. They claim that government has done nothing to bring the perpetrators to justice.
But the Interior Ministry denies this and says hundreds of suspects have been arrested and charged for their involvement in targeted assassinations and attacks.
According to the Ministry of Interior, during the past year, there were 92 suicide bombings; 2,174 IED explosions; and 497 assassinations. From these attacks, 1,993 people were killed and 4,174 others were wounded.
Bamiyan resident builds his own plane
A young Bamiyan resident’s hard work has paid off after he finally succeeded in building his own plane.
After months of planning and hard work, Daoud says his small plane is now able to fly at a height of 100 meters.
“With a lot of effort and hard work, I managed to complete the construction and assembly of this small aircraft from my own budget. This aircraft is capable of flying at a height of 100 meters and a distance of 300 kilometers, and most of the materials used in it are aluminum,” said Daoud.
Daoud said with government’s support, he would be able to achieve a lot in the field of aviation and technology.
A Bamiyan official encouraged Daoud’s initiative and promised to provide a runway for the plane to fly after a review by the technical board.
Sola: Istanbul peace summit discussed
Zerbena: Government plans to build dams across the country
Morning News Show: IPDs situation Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: New academic system for managing education discussed
Sola: Efforts for unifying an agenda for Istanbul summit
