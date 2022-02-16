Britain to co-host Afghanistan aid summit, hoping to raise $4.4 billion

(Last Updated On: February 16, 2022)

Britain said on Tuesday it would co-host an international aid conference with the United Nations next month to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiraled since late last year.

The virtual pledging conference will aim to help the United Nations raise $4.4 billion for Afghanistan, the largest amount it has ever requested for a single country.

Most foreign aid was cut off after the former government collapsed and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came in to power in August last. The United Nations estimates 98% of Afghans are not eating enough and hospitals and schools cannot afford to pay staff.

“The scale of need is unparalleled, and consequences of inaction will be devastating,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

“The UK is determined to lead the global effort. We will bring international allies together to raise vital aid to deliver food, shelter and health services, protect women and girls and support stability in the region.”

A combination of the loss of foreign aid, a severe drought, and a currency crisis have left Afghanistan’s economy on the brink of collapse with food prices rising rapidly and causing widespread hunger, Reuters reported.

The donor conference comes as the international community continues to grapple with how to help Afghanistan without benefiting the country’s rulers.