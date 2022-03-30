Britain pledges funds to UN aid work in Afghanistan ahead of donor meeting

(Last Updated On: March 30, 2022)

Britain on Wednesday pledged an additional 286 million pounds ($374 million) for life-saving food and other aid in Afghanistan, a day ahead of an international conference seeking $4.4 billion, even as concerns mount over Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rule, Reuters reported.

The U.N. humanitarian appeal, the largest ever launched for a single country, is only 13% funded, U.N. spokesperson Jens Laerke said ahead of Thursday’s pledging conference.

According to Reuters, funds go directly to aid agencies implementing projects on the ground and none is channeled through the de facto authorities, who took power in August, he said.

The virtual conference from Geneva coincides with concerns over the IEA rulers backtracking last week on their announcement that secondary schools would open for girls.

Roughly 23 million people are experiencing acute hunger and 95% of Afghans are not eating enough, while 10 million children are in urgent need of aid to survive, according to the United Nations, which will co-host the talks with Britain, read the report.

“The UK is rallying countries in support of the Afghan people and helping lead the way in providing life-sustaining food, shelter and medical supplies. Together with allies and partners, we can do more and will do more to help Afghanistan,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in announcing the pledge that matches its latest annual commitment.

The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the IEA in Doha that were set to address key economic issues, officials said last Friday, after the IEA reversed the decision on girls returning to high school classes, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters the cancellation was the first concrete sign that recent IEA moves on human rights and inclusivity could directly impact the international community’s willingness to help the IEA.