Breshna: Kabul’s power to be restored within five days

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2020)

A power pylon – connecting 340-Megawatt imported electricity to Kabul – was demolished by unknown men, cutting power of Kabul and seven provinces.

The power pylon was destroyed in MirzaKhel village of Mirbachah Kot district of Kabul at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Da Afghan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) – Afghanistan’s electricity company – said 100 megawatts of electricity would be temporarily reconnected until midnight Monday.

The organization added that the complete restoration of the pylon would be done in the next five days, “with direct consumption of $ 300,000 and indirect consumption of millions of dollars.”

The DABS said that currently, five teams are working to repair this base.

This is the second time in a month that the insurgents have damaged pylons in the country, leaving Kabul and some other provinces in dark.