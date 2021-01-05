Latest News
Breakthrough expected in Gulf dispute with Qatar
A breakthrough has been reached in Qatar’s three-year-old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries and an agreement aimed at ending their rift is to be signed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a senior Trump administration official said.
Reuters reported the development is the latest in a series of Middle East deals sought by Washington – the others involving Israel and Arab states – aimed at building a united front against Iran.
As part of the deal, Saudi Arabia will reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar as of Monday, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah said on Kuwait TV ahead of a Gulf Arab summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
Saudi state agency SPA quoted Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying the annual gathering of Gulf leaders would unite Gulf ranks “in the face of challenges facing the region”.
Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, will attend, the royal court said.
According to Reuters, the US official said the Saudi crown prince and Qatari emir would sign the deal.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism.
However, Qatar denies it.
Under the proposed agreement, Qatar will suspend lawsuits related to the blockade, the official told Reuters.
All of the countries involved in the deals are US allies.
Qatar hosts the region’s largest US military base, Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, and Saudi Arabia and the UAE host US troops.
Khalilzad in Kabul as peace talks teams set to resume negotiations
As the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team left Kabul for Doha early Tuesday, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Afghanistan to discuss peace process issues with high-ranking government officials.
Khalilzad’s trip to Kabul is part of his regional visit, which will also include a stop in Qatar.
The intra-Afghan negotiations, scheduled to have started Tuesday, in Doha, is the second round of talks between the Republic’s team and the Taliban.
The teams are expected to focus on the agenda of the talks going forward and on a ceasefire.
According to the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah: “The leadership committee of the High Council for National Reconciliation on Monday evening met with the Afghan Republic negotiators and discussed the latest developments in the peace process and provided the team clear guidelines for the next round of talks.”
He also said the Republic’s team has the full support of the nation and is authorized to discuss the peace agenda.
“We are committed to achieving a lasting peace, and we ask the Taliban to do their part. We are looking for a successful second round,” he said.
On Monday, Khalilzad stated he “returns to Doha and the region with expectations that the parties will make tangible progress in the next round of Afghanistan peace negotiations”.
“Both sides must demonstrate they are acting in the best interest of the Afghan people by making real compromises and negotiating an agreement on a political settlement as soon as possible and an immediate significant reduction in violence/ceasefire,” Khalilzad said.
“The current levels of violence, including targeted killings, is unacceptable. Those perpetuating the violence seek to undermine the peace process and the country’s future. They do not reflect the will of the Afghan people, who yearn for peace,” he said.
On Monday, he met with Pakistani officials including Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
After the meeting, Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated they discussed “matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.”
Khalilzad returns to Doha hoping for tangible progress
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted Monday that he return to Doha and the region with expectations that both negotiating sides should make tangible progress in the next round of peace talks.
Khalilzad said “both sides must demonstrate they are acting in the best interests of the Afghan people by making real compromises and negotiating an agreement on a political settlement as soon as possible and an immediate significant reduction in violence/ceasefire.”
Khalilzad said that current levels of violence, including targeted killings, is unacceptable and will undermine the peace process.
Khalilzad’s tweets came just hours after he met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on Monday to discuss issues around regional security.
According to Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the two sides discussed “matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.”
ISPR stated that both sides reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.
Khalilzad “acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region,” ISPR stated.
Khalilzad’s visit to Doha coincides with the resumption of peace talks between the Afghan Republic’s team and the Taliban.
The two sides broke for a three-week break and are scheduled to resume talks on Tuesday.
Ghani reassures ANDSF of ‘no compromise’
President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday at an event at the Ministry of Defense that there will be no compromise on Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) as long as he is “alive”.
Addressing high-ranking officials and soldiers Ghani said: “There will be no compromise on Security and Defense Forces of Afghanistan as long as I and the nation are alive. You are the pride of the Afghan people.”
Ghani stated the Afghan security forces had given the “highest sacrifice” in the last six years.
Ghani also presented a number of security force members with medals and bestowed the Ghazi Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan medal on Army Chief General Yasin Zia.
This comes just a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sparked a backlash from Afghan officials when he said US President Donald Trump’s administration had managed to convince the Taliban to sit down around the peace talks tables.
In doing this, Pompeo said, no US serviceman had been killed by the Taliban in almost a year.
Afghan officials reacted to this and pointed out that while the US might not have suffered casualties, the Afghan people were paying a heavy price.
The deputy spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Dawa Khan Meenapal, said on Sunday that the reason why the US has not suffered casualties among its forces in the past 10 months is because foreign forces are no longer fighting in Afghanistan.
Meenapal said this was not because of the US-Taliban deal as Pompeo stated but because the US was no longer actively involved in the war on the ground.
Meenapal said the casualties are being sustained by the Afghan security forces and that the Taliban is now at war with the Afghan people and with the country’s own security forces.
