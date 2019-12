Breaking News: IED Blast In Balkh Injures More Than 15 People

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2019)

On Tuesday morning, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near to Alokozay Square in Balkh Province, confirmed Adel Shah Adel the provincial police spokesperson.

According to Adel, 12 civilians and six police were injured in this explosion so far.

He added that the IED was attached to a bicycle and exploded this morning.

This explosion and Qaisari’s arrest operation broke Balkh into chaos in recent weeks.

This is a developing story…