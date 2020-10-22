COVID-19
Brazilian volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial dies
Brazilian health authority Anvisa confirmed a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died but said the trial would continue.
Oxford confirmed the plan to keep testing, saying in a statement that after careful assessment “there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial,” Reuters reported.
A source told Reuters the trial would have been suspended if the volunteer who died had received the COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting the person was part of the control group that was given a meningitis vaccination.
The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which confirmed the volunteer was Brazilian, said a review committee had suggested the trial continue.
The university is helping to coordinate phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil.
COVID-19
Global coronavirus caseload crosses the 40 million mark
The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide passed the 40 million mark on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.
Reuters reported that this comes as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere appears to have fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease.
Experts however believe the true numbers of both cases and deaths are likely much higher, given deficiencies in testing and potential under-reporting by some countries.
The Reuters data shows the pace of the pandemic continues to increase as it took just 32 days to go from 30 million global cases to 40 million, compared with the 38 days it took to get from 20 to 30 million, the 44 days between 10 and 20 million, and the three months it took to reach 10 million cases from when the first cases were reported in Wuhan, China, in early January.
Reuters also reported that record one-day increases in new infections were seen at the end of last week, with global coronavirus cases rising above 400,000 for the first time.
The United States, India, and Brazil remain the worst affected countries in the world.
COVID-19
US records 7.7m COVID-19 cases while India hits 7m mark
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,694,865 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577 to 213,614, Reuters reported.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the virus as of 4 pm ET on Saturday versus its previous report a day earlier.
The US is still the country with the highest number of infections but India is fast closing the gap after it passed the seven million caseload mark on Saturday.
India’s health ministry reported 74,383 new cases Saturday morning, over a 24 hour period, taking the total to 7,053,806.
India now ranks the second country to register seven million cases and is approaching figures close to that of the US.
COVID-19
India registers 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, almost 6.5 million infections
India’s death toll from COVID-19 passed the 100, 000 mark on Saturday, becoming only the third country in the world to reach that tally, after the United States and Brazil.
Total deaths reported by the health ministry on Saturday was 100,842, while the number of infections climbed by 79,476 over the past 24 hours to 6.47 million.
While the country continues to reopen, after a tough lockdown in March, experts have warned the number of cases could spike during the upcoming holiday season, including the Hindu festival of Diwali next month.
“We have seen some recent slowdown of the virus curve but this may be a local peak, there may be another coming,” Reuters quoted Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan, as saying.
She said data showed a little over seven percent of the population of 1.3 billion had been exposed to the virus, meaning India was still far from any sort of herd immunity.
The number of cases could rise to 12.2 million by the end of the year but the rate of spread would depend on how effective measures such as social distancing were, she said.
“So it will continue like a slow burning coil, that is my hope, and we have to play the long game to stop it from being a wildfire.”
Brazilian volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial dies
Saleh rejects claims of civilians killed in Takhar airstrike
Two Romanian soldiers wounded in Kandahar IED explosion
Twelve killed in Takhar airstrike, including children
Strikers signs Rashid Khan again for Big Bash League
Taliban record video of their checkpoint actions close to Kabul
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Gizab, Dihrawood districts in Uruzgan on verge of collapse: officials
Australia Test against Afghanistan on hold due to COVID-19
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
Zerbena: Taliban destroyed more then 5000 culverts during clashes
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Afghan Former Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal
Sola: Impact of War Intensity on Peace
Zerbena: Impact of insecurity over economy of Afghanistan
Tahawol: Reactions over rise of insecurity in Afghanistan
Trending
- Featured2 days ago
Gailani calls for Afghans to unite under the umbrella of Islam
- Featured2 days ago
SIGAR finds almost $19 billion lost to ‘waste, fraud and abuse’
- Featured4 days ago
Taliban issue veiled threat in wake of US airstrikes in Helmand
- Featured4 days ago
US Forces reject Taliban’s claim they violated Doha agreement
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: Car bomb blast in Feroz-Koh
- Featured1 day ago
Pakistan embassy expresses ‘deep sadness’ over visa-stampede tragedy
- Featured4 days ago
Hekmatyar to visit Pakistan to discuss peace process
- Featured4 days ago
Dozens of casualties reported after powerful explosion rocks Ghor city