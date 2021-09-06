Brazil squad leaves stadium after match with Argentina suspended

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2021)

Brazil’s national soccer team left the Corinthians arenas Sunday night after the World Cup qualifier match with Argentina was suspended by Brazilian health officials.

On Sunday, officials from Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa walked on to the pitch at the Corinthians arena and stopped the game around five minutes after kickoff, Reuters reported.

They objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke COVID-19 quarantine rules.

The players were surprised at the encroachment and the Argentines quickly left the field, although the two coaches, along with Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazilian players, gathered at the side of the pitch a few moments later to discuss the stoppage.

The incident occurred just hours after Anvisa had said four Argentine players must isolate and could not play in the match.

The three who started the game, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Martinez, were among four Argentine players who play in England’s Premier League.

Brazilian Football Confederation president said he was “indignant” with the scenes that reverberated around the football world, Reuters reported.

Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Anvisa were tipped off the four did not state that information on their immigration forms and on Sunday morning they confirmed the details given were “false”.

Nevertheless, the three, along with Emiliano Buendia, were allowed to travel to the Corinthians arena.

Buendia and Martinez play for Aston Villa and Lo Celso and Romero are with Tottenham Hotspur.

The confusion comes amid continuing anger in South America at rules which have robbed several teams of key players for this month’s three World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil were without nine key men for Argentina game, and other South American sides have also lost players due to a decision by some European clubs not to let their players travel to the continent.

Brazil currently lead the South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina. The top four qualify automatically for Qatar.