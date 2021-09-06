Sport
Brazil squad leaves stadium after match with Argentina suspended
Brazil’s national soccer team left the Corinthians arenas Sunday night after the World Cup qualifier match with Argentina was suspended by Brazilian health officials.
On Sunday, officials from Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa walked on to the pitch at the Corinthians arena and stopped the game around five minutes after kickoff, Reuters reported.
They objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke COVID-19 quarantine rules.
The players were surprised at the encroachment and the Argentines quickly left the field, although the two coaches, along with Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazilian players, gathered at the side of the pitch a few moments later to discuss the stoppage.
The incident occurred just hours after Anvisa had said four Argentine players must isolate and could not play in the match.
The three who started the game, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Martinez, were among four Argentine players who play in England’s Premier League.
Brazilian Football Confederation president said he was “indignant” with the scenes that reverberated around the football world, Reuters reported.
Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.
Anvisa were tipped off the four did not state that information on their immigration forms and on Sunday morning they confirmed the details given were “false”.
Nevertheless, the three, along with Emiliano Buendia, were allowed to travel to the Corinthians arena.
Buendia and Martinez play for Aston Villa and Lo Celso and Romero are with Tottenham Hotspur.
The confusion comes amid continuing anger in South America at rules which have robbed several teams of key players for this month’s three World Cup qualifiers.
Brazil were without nine key men for Argentina game, and other South American sides have also lost players due to a decision by some European clubs not to let their players travel to the continent.
Brazil currently lead the South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina. The top four qualify automatically for Qatar.
Sport
Afghans fill stadium to watch cricket match
Thousands of cricket fans filled a stadium on Friday to watch the first cricket match be played in Kabul since the Taliban took control of the capital city on August 15.
Fans clapped and cheered as they enjoyed the game, with many saying that the match was a show of national solidarity, Reuters reported.
Some of the players participating in the game on Friday are expected to take part in the Twenty20 World Cup in UAE and Oman from October 17.
Sport
Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi gets her chance in taekwondo
Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi got her chance to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.
Khudadadi, one of two Afghans participating in the Paralympics, lost her first-round match in taekwondo in the 44-49-kilogram weight class to Ziyodakhon Isakova of Uzbekistan 17-12, AP reported.
She also dropped a losers’ bracket match against Viktoriia Marchuk of Ukraine 48-34.
Teammate Hossain Rasouli competed on Tuesday in the long jump, where he finished last. Rasouli is a sprinter, but he arrived several days too late to run in the 100-meter race.
The Afghan athletes arrived in Tokyo days after the Paralympics opened.
Neither Khudadadi nor Rasouli have spoken in public since arriving, and officials have allowed them to skip interviews with reporters.
Sport
Taliban green lights historic Australia vs Afghanistan Test match
The Taliban has given Afghanistan’s cricket team the go ahead to take part in the upcoming Test match against Australia.
According to Australia’s News.com, the Afghan side is scheduled to play a Test match against Australia at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena starting Saturday, September 27.
The historic fixture was originally slated for December last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Afghanistan has only played six Test matches since being awarded full member status in 2017. This will also be the Afghan team’s first Test against Australia.
Meanwhile, the Brisbane Heat announced last week it had signed Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahmeen for the upcoming Big Bash League. However, the Adelaide Strikers are yet to confirm the signing of fan favourite Rashid Khan.
