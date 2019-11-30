Breaking News

Border Forces Commander Killed in Helmand Blast

Zahirgul Maqbal, commander of Afghan Border Forces in Helmand province was killed in a blast on Saturday morning, local security officials said, adding that at least three others including a local journalist and two Afghan soldiers were  wounded.

According to provincial spokesman Omar Zawak, the incident happened when a military convoy of Afghan forces and local journalists heading  Marjah district was targeted by a mine explosion.

The convoy was heading to closing program of an operation in the district, Zawak added

Meanwhile, Shamshad TV Network, in a tweet, confirmed that Sardar Mohammad Sarwari, a local reporter working for the TV was wounded in the explosion.

Further details on Sarwari’s health condition have not been announced yet.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Helmand is a volatile province in Southern Afghanistan where insurgents have significant presence in a number of districts and outskirts of the city.

