Business
Border crossings seized by Taliban impact customs revenue
The Afghan government said Saturday that the fall of key dry ports has disrupted exports and imports, imposing negative impacts on the country’s economic activities.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) stated that the Taliban militants have captured seven key dry ports – the Islam Qala border and the Torghundi border towns, two trade gateways to Iran and Turkmenistan; Abu Nasr Farahi port, bordering with Iran, in Farah; Sher Khan Port in Kunduz and Ay Khanom port in Takhar, two trade gateways to Tajikistan; Aqina port in Faryab, a trade gateway to Turkmenistan; and Dand-e-Patan crossing to Pakistan in Paktia.
Khan Jan Alokozay, Deputy Chairman of ACCI, has raised concerns about the collapse of the ports, stating the traders can not pay taxes to both the government and the Taliban.
“Now, if we pay taxes in two places, it will directly impact the market, and rates will climb up to two hundred times higher than now,” Alokozay said.
Meanwhile, the price of food and raw materials have been increased in markets after the closure of these customs.
Business
APTTA extended for six months: Pakistan’s envoy
Afghanistan and Pakistan on Thursday extended the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) for another six months, said Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan ambassador to Kabul.
According to the Pakistan envoy, the agreement was signed by Pakistan Commerce Minister Razzak Dawood and the Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry Nisar Ghoriani.
“The two Ministers appreciated the increase in trade and exports from both sides. They lauded the excellent work of technical teams noting significant progress in negotiations on the new APTTA. Pakistan side welcomed Afghanistan’s offer to host the 9th APTTCA in Kabul in August,” tweeted Khan.
Khan added that “Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Abdul Razzak Dawood conveyed that he will lead Pakistan delegation to Kabul along with a large delegation of business persons and investors” in order for them to network with their Afghan counterparts on the sidelines of 9th APTTA meeting.
In February, Pakistan approved a three-month extension in its transit trade agreement with Afghanistan.
The arrangement allows Afghanistan access to Pakistani seaports, as well as land routes, to conduct international trade and export Afghan goods to India, Pakistan’s arch-rival. In return, Islamabad gets access through Afghanistan to markets in Central Asian states.
The Pakistani Commerce Ministry told Cabinet members in February that more than 832,000 containers of Afghan transit trade, carrying goods worth $33 billion, had passed through Pakistan during the last 10 years.
It is estimated that 30% of Afghan Transit Trade passes through Pakistan, the ministry noted at the time.
The APTTA was concluded in 2010 after years of effort, with the United States playing the facilitating role at the time, and replaced an outdated agreement dating from 1965.
Business
Govt building security wall around key Herat industrial park
The Afghan government has started construction of a protection wall around the Herat Industrial Town amid a surge in violence across the country.
Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, Industry and Commerce Minister, stated that an 11 kilometer protective wall will be built around the key manufacturing plant.
He said that at the first stage, 6km of the wall will be built.
The project will cost 64 million AFN and will take one year to build.
This comes after factory owners have complained about insecurity at the industrial park.
Meanwhile, a security team is guarding the town. Several watchtowers are also needed to maintain the security of at least 400 factories.
Business
Peace and Self-Sufficiency expo opens in Herat
The sixth expo of domestic products titled “Peace and Self-Sufficiency” opened in western Herat province on Sunday.
Business owners, both men and women, are showcasing their products and hand crafts at the expo which has 215 stalls this year.
Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, Minister of Industry and Commerce, stated that 40 expos have been held in the last four months, adding that more than $200 million has also been invested in industrial estates.
“We got more than $200 million investments and inaugurations as you have witnessed. Many of them [investments] were in Herat and five factories were inaugurated,” Ghoryani said.
Afghan factories can produce at least 27 items in Herat that could address the needs of local markets but the factory owners accused the government of neglecting them and allowing similar products to be imported from outside the country and sold at a cheaper price.
“The government has not supported us so far. We want to show the government that supporting [domestic production] is their obligation and responsibility,” said Hamidullah Khadim, Head of Herat’s chamber of industries and mines.
The exhibition will be open to the public for ten days.
Erdogan says consensus reached on security Kabul airport
Khalilzad back in Doha to push for political settlement
Border crossings seized by Taliban impact customs revenue
Afghan forces repulse Taliban attack in Sar-e-Pul
Ghani appeals to Taliban to work with govt and not with ‘foreigners’
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Israel’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord: Taliban spokesman
Taliban issues warning to foreigners over embassies, airport plans
Sola: End of Foreign forces mission in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: End of US military mission in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Efforts to resume peace talks between Taliban and Govt discussed
Tahawol: Regional counties concern over security situation in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
-
Latest News1 day ago
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
-
Latest News3 days ago
Badghis governor reports all districts in province have fallen to Taliban
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban looted, torched Afghan homes after evicting residents: Watchdog
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany grants 2,400 visas to Afghan employees, relatives
-
Latest News4 days ago
One dead, 21 wounded in Kandahar car bomb
-
Latest News3 days ago
Haitian president shot dead at home overnight: PM