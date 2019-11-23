Bombing Kills Three Civilians in Kapisa Province

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2019)

At least three civilians have been killed and eight others including three policemen wounded in an explosion in Kapisa province, an official said on Saturday.

Abdul Shayeq Shoresh, the provincial police spokesman told Ariana News that the explosion happened in a market in Alasay district on Friday.

He said the blast aimed to target Afghan security forces. However, it killed three civilians and injured eight other people including three policemen.

All victims were taken to the provincial hospital for treatment, he added.

Immediately, there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Alasay district is situated in the eastern part of Kapisa province where the Taliban insurgents have a huge presence in most part of the district. It borders the volatile Tagab district.