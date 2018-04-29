Bomb Blast Targets Voter Registration Center in Jalalabad City

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2018 2:26 pm)

A bomb blast has reportedly targeted a voter registration center in the 4th Police District of Jalalabad, the capital city of the eastern Nangarhar province.

The voter registration center was established in a mosque in the area where many residential houses also located in.

“One policeman and seven civilians were wounded in the incident”, spokesperson of Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani told Ariana News.

According to the local official, the explosives had been placed in a Zarang type motorcycle and the vehicle exploded through a remote control instrument in the area.

He further noted that all the wounded people have already been transferred to the provincial hospital in Jalalabad City.