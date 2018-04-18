Bomb Blast Kills Afghan Border Police Commander in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2018 11:59 am)

Janan, commander of Afghan border police forces in Spinboldak district of the Southern Kandahar province was killed this morning as the result of a magnetic bomb blast, local official said.

“Three security men of the police commander were also injured in the incident,” Zia Durani, spokesperson of Kandahar Police Chief told Ariana News.

Spinboldak laying in Kandahar and bordering with Pakistan is a restive district of the province where the Taliban have occasionally launched deadly attacks against Afghan security forces.

Particularly, magnetic bomb have been used widely in recent years by the Taliban to target Afghan security and government officials.