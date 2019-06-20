Bomb Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 Others in Eastern Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2019)

At least two policemen killed and 18 others mainly civilians wounded in an explosion in east of Afghanistan on Thursday, an official said.

The blast occurred at around 10:45 am in PD2 of Jalalabad City.

Provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said the blast occurred as a result of a magnetic bomb attached to a Hilux vehicle in Shesham Bagh area.

He added that the victims were transferred to a local hospital nearby for treatment.

Reports suggested that a small girl from the Afghan Hindu community is also among the victims and some of the injured victims were in a critical condition.

The presidential palace in a statement condemned the attack and ordered the relevant institutions to investigate the incident.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.