Bomb Blast Inside Mosque Kills 19, Injures 33

(Last Updated On: May 06, 2018 8:40 pm)

An explosion inside a mosque in Khost province that was being used as a voter registration center killed at least 17 people and wounded 33 others, officials said.

According to a local health official in Khost province, who confirmed the death toll, the blast has taken place at around 2:30 pm [local time] in Yaqoobi mosque where the voter registration center was located.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last month, a Daesh suicide attacker targeted a voter registration center in west of Kabul, killing at least 60 and injuring over hundred others.