Bomb Blast in Mosque Kills Two People in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2019)

At least two people were killed and 20 others wounded in an explosion inside a mosque in the central Ghazni province on Friday evening, local officials confirmed.

The blast took place at Khak-e-Ghariban area of the provincial capital, Ghazni city when worshipers were at the evening prayers.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the incident happened a result of a planted explosive device inside the Mohammadiya mosque in the city of Ghazni.

According to Noori, the explosion left two dead and 20 people including children wounded.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

However, the Taliban militant group in a statement rejected its involvement in the attack and that the group considers it “conspiracy of sowing sectarian hatred.”

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in the central part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.