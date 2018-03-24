Bomb Blast in Kabul Leaves Six Injured

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2018 8:45 pm)

At least six people were injured in a bomb blast in capital Kabul on Saturday, officials said.

The explosion occurred near a sit-in tent in Chaman-e-Hozoori area, Kabul’s Police District 8, where a group of people were gathered in support of Pashtuns in Pakistan, Abdulhai Delawar, a security official told Ariana News.

The injured have been admitted to hospital.

No group has immediately claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

This comes days after at least 33 were killed and 50 more injured in an Islamic State claimed suicide bombing which took place close to Kabul University and Ali Abad hospital in the capital.