Bomb Blast Hits Demining Vehicle in East of Afghanistan

At least eight civilians including three women were injured in an explosion in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province, officials said on Tuesday.

Provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told Ariana News that the incident took place at around 3:30 pm in PD1 of Jalalabad City.

He added that a sticky bomb was placed inside a demining vehicle that injured three women and five men.

According to the official, all victims were taken to the hospital and are in a stable condition.

Nangarhar is among the insecure provinces in the east of Afghanistan where the Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups are active in a number of its districts.