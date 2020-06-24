Connect with us

Bolton memoir: Trump warns Taliban of breaking peace agreement

1 hour ago

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2020)

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in his book which was released to the public Tuesday that Donald Trump has warned that if the Taliban violates the US-Taliban agreement, it will slash Afghanistan to pieces.

Bolton quoting Trump regarding the US-Taliban deal wrote in his book, “Let’s make a big deal about it like it’s awonderful deal. If they do anything bad [which I understood to mean, if Taliban broke the agreement], we’re going to blow their…country into a million pieces.

According to Bolton, Trump admitted that the US was defeated in Afghanistan’s war, “My strategy [meaning what ‘his’ generals had talked him into in 2017] was wrong, and not at all where I wanted to be. We’ve lost everything. It was a total failure. It’s a waste. It’s a shame. All the casualties. I hate talking about it.”

“I did the best job I could. I will stand by what I have said in the book. Some people are going to disagree with it. I understand that. I am prepared to talk about the facts,” Bolton said about his book.

John Bolton’s book states that Zalmay Khalilzad kept the negotiations with the Taliban secret and only under the supervision of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and did not share a copy of the text of the agreement with the Taliban to the US Security Adviser.

The book concludes that Donald Trump will be responsible for the military and political consequences of reaching an agreement with the Taliban in the future.

25 provinces connect to fiber optic network

2 hours ago

June 24, 2020

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology says that it has connected 25 provinces of Afghanistan to the fiber-optic network.

Officials at the Ministry said Wednesday that the fiber-optic network can connect all people of Afghanistan via the Internet, adding that the ministry has begun efforts to expand the network.

Ahmad Samad Hamed Poya, a spokesman for the MCIT said that 25 provinces are now connected to the fiber-optic network, and now the ministry is seeking foreign investment.

Meanwhile, several other networks including the Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company have invested in this sector, including Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company, but so far no foreign investment has been made in this sector.

Some experts claim there are still some challenges in the leadership of the Ministry of Communications that must be addressed.

According to them, if the ministry succeeds to resolve the issue, millions of capital be attracted in this sector.

Afghanistan COVID-19 cases rise to 29,715 with 639 deaths

10 hours ago

June 24, 2020

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan rose to 29,715 on Wednesday, a 234 increase from 29,481 a day earlier.

The statistics came in Coronavirus surveillance issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

According to the ministry, 234 new cases – Kabul 124, Herat 34, Nangarhar 10, Bamyan 24, Badghis 8, Logar 3, Parwan 2, Badakhshan 6, Laghman 2, Kunar 7, Panjsher 3, Kapisa 7, Diakundi 4 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The number of deaths has also gone up to 639 on Wednesday, up from 618 the previous day.

Meanwhile, 609 Coronavirus patients have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 9,869 in Afghanistan.

The COVID-19 has spread to almost all countries across the globe since its first case was detected in China. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit states.

The pandemic has killed over 477,807 worldwide, with 9,273,773 infections, while recoveries have reached 4,645,628, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt

13 hours ago

June 24, 2020

Afghanistan has allowed some international airlines to operate flights to and from the country from today with special precautions after a gap of three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that the Turkish Airlines will resume flights on Wednesday, 24th of June.

According to the statement, Emirates Airlines will resume flights to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airports by tomorrow, 25th of June.

“All passengers holding visas and residents permit for Turkey, UAE, European countries and the US can take international flights from tomorrow (today),” the Civil Aviation Authority said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, domestic airlines – Ariana and Kam Air – have also resumed international flights, the organization added.

It comes as flights to/from most of the countries around the globe including Afghanistan were halted due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19. 

Recently, with a decline in the spread of the virus, some countries have gradually resumed their flights.

