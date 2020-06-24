Bolton memoir: Trump warns Taliban of breaking peace agreement

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2020)

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in his book which was released to the public Tuesday that Donald Trump has warned that if the Taliban violates the US-Taliban agreement, it will slash Afghanistan to pieces.

Bolton quoting Trump regarding the US-Taliban deal wrote in his book, “Let’s make a big deal about it like it’s awonderful deal. If they do anything bad [which I understood to mean, if Taliban broke the agreement], we’re going to blow their…country into a million pieces.

According to Bolton, Trump admitted that the US was defeated in Afghanistan’s war, “My strategy [meaning what ‘his’ generals had talked him into in 2017] was wrong, and not at all where I wanted to be. We’ve lost everything. It was a total failure. It’s a waste. It’s a shame. All the casualties. I hate talking about it.”

“I did the best job I could. I will stand by what I have said in the book. Some people are going to disagree with it. I understand that. I am prepared to talk about the facts,” Bolton said about his book.

John Bolton’s book states that Zalmay Khalilzad kept the negotiations with the Taliban secret and only under the supervision of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and did not share a copy of the text of the agreement with the Taliban to the US Security Adviser.

The book concludes that Donald Trump will be responsible for the military and political consequences of reaching an agreement with the Taliban in the future.