COVID-19
Bollywood stars hit by second wave of COVID-19
At least 13 Bollywood stars have been hit by what Indian officials say is the country’s second wave of Coronavirus, with COVID-19 cases in India reaching an all-time high in some states.
One state that has been particularly hard hit is Maharashtra – which has noted a considerable increase in cases in the past few weeks.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked central teams to visit Maharashtra and review the reasons for the spike in cases in the state.
In addition, the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced new restrictions, including a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am in the state and a weekend lockdown.
Bollywood stars meanwhile have not been able to escape the virus and among those who tested positive for the virus include:
Akshay Kumar
Kumar has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. News broke on Sunday of Kumar’s diagnosis. In addition, Kumar’s own ‘Sooryavanshi’ was scheduled to release in cinemas on April 30. However, with cinemas now shut in the new lockdown, dates could be affected in coming weeks.
Govinda
Hour’s after Kumar was tested positive, actor Govinda also got his results back showing he too had the virus. His wife Sunita Ahuja told local media that the 57-year-old actor has been experiencing “mild symptoms” and is following all the necessary protocols – he has isolated himself and is currently under quarantine.
Alia Bhatt
Actress Alia Bhatt announced she had tested positive on April 2 and will remain under home quarantine. In a post on Instagram, the actress wrote: “Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”
Fatima Sana Shaikh
On March 29 actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also informed her fans that she’s facing a similar scenario. “I have tested for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been quarantining myself,” said Shaikh in an Instagram post.
Vikrant Massey
Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and through his Instagram account on March 28 he urged all those who were in contact with him to get tested. Massey had resumed filming for the Bollywood thriller ‘Love Hostel’ last month, but the actor maintained that he had taken all the necessary precautions. “Despite necessary precautions on the shoot, I have tested COVID-19 positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who’ve come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested, ASAP. I am taking the prescribed medications and adequate rest and currently doing fine,” he wrote in his post. The actor also cautioned his fans to adhere to social distancing and safety protocol rules.
Paresh Rawal
On March 27, Paresh Rawal also announced he had tested positive for the virus. The Bollywood veteran took to social media to inform everyone about his condition, while warning those who have been in contact with him to get tested as well.
Kartik Aaryan
On March 22, Kartik Aaryan announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the news with his fans on Monday. He also urged his fans to pray for his recovery.
Aamir Khan
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24 and was at home in quarantine. He also urged everyone who had come into contact with him to get tested.
Manoj Bajpayee
During the second week of March, Indian National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee also tested positive for COVID-19. He told Gulf News last week that he was still feeling weak but was recovering.
Siddhant Chaturvedi
‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also tested positive last month. He immediately informed his fans in a social media post, while reassuring them that he was doing well and isolating at home.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor along with Ashish Vidhyarthi and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
In the past 24 hours, India recorded 93,249 new coronavirus cases taking its overall caseload to almost 12.5 million (12,485,509).
COVID-19
WHO says COVID likely passed from bats to humans through another animal
A joint study between the World Health Organization (WHO) and China on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely”.
According to a draft copy of the report obtained by The Associated Press the findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered. The team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis.
The report’s release has been repeatedly delayed, raising questions about whether the Chinese side was trying to skew the conclusions to prevent blame for the pandemic falling on China, AP reported.
But a WHO official said late last week that he expected it would be ready for release “in the next few days.”
According to AP, the report it received appeared to be the near-final version of it but that it was not clear whether the report might still be changed prior to its release.
AP stated researchers listed different scenarios in order of likelihood of the origins of the virus.
They concluded that transmission through a second animal was likely to very likely. They also evaluated direct spread from bats to humans as likely, and said that spread through “cold-chain” food products was possible but not likely.
The closest relative of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in bats, which are known to carry coronaviruses, AP reported.
The report also stated that highly similar viruses have been found in pangolins, but also noted that mink and cats are susceptible to the COVID virus, which suggests they could be carriers.
The report is based largely on a visit by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan, the Chinese city where COVID-19 was first detected, from mid-January to mid-February, AP reported.
COVID-19
Health Ministry warns of 3rd wave as new Coronavirus variant detected
The Public Health Ministry (MoPH) said Saturday that Afghanistan could face a third wave of COVID-19 infections as a new variant of the virus has been detected in the country.
Acting Minister of Health, Wahid Majrooh said that seven out of 11 COVID-19 cases are now testing positive for the new variant.
As with other variants around the world, this variant is far more contagious and spreads a lot quicker, officials said.
Speaking at the inauguration of a new testing center in Kabul on Saturday, Majrooh said: “We have opened the testing center for the new variant (of COVID-19) to fight against the Coronavirus. Seven out of 11 cases are detected as a new variant. We hope to fight efficiently against the Coronavirus.”
Wais Mustafa, Head of the Coronavirus Control Center stated: “The new variant has now spread in Afghanistan. It can be easily transmitted from one person to another person. Fortunately, it has a lower fatality rate compared to the common one.”
Afghanistan, so far, has recorded at least 56,294 positive Coronavirus cases with 2,470 deaths and 49,994 recoveries.
COVID-19
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
The world should be back to normal by the end of 2022 thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, Bill Gates said in an interview for Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and television broadcaster TVN24.
“This is an incredible tragedy,” the Microsoft co-founder said on the pandemic, adding that the only good news was the access to vaccines, Reuters reported.
“By the end of 2022 we should be basically completely back to normal,” Gates said.
Gates, a billionaire who stepped down as chairman of Microsoft Corp in 2014, has through his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed at least $1.75 billion to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes support for some makers of vaccines, diagnostics and potential treatments.
Reuters reported that the COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower income countries by the end of 2021.
Reports indicate 51 Afghan forces killed or wounded in past 24 hours
MPs warn of serious development budget embezzlement
Data of 500 million Facebook users may be leaked
Bollywood stars hit by second wave of COVID-19
Zerbena: Domestic energy production discussed
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Zerbena: Domestic energy production discussed
Sola: Istanbul summit to be held in mid-April
Tahawol: Istanbul summit on Afghan peace discussed
Zerbena: Investment in chicken meat and egg production in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Interview with Abdul Karim Khurram, Head of Former President Hamid Karzai’s Office
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California
-
Latest News4 days ago
Wave of threats and killings has sent ‘chilling message’ to Afghan media
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia fines Twitter $117,000 for not removing banned content
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban insist US forces leave Afghanistan during meeting with Khalilzad
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban ambush kills security official in Baghlan
-
Latest News3 days ago
50 passengers dead in Taiwan train crash
-
Business4 days ago
World Bank approves $25m grant for education in Afghanistan
-
World2 days ago
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol