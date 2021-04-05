Bollywood stars hit by second wave of COVID-19

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2021)

At least 13 Bollywood stars have been hit by what Indian officials say is the country’s second wave of Coronavirus, with COVID-19 cases in India reaching an all-time high in some states.

One state that has been particularly hard hit is Maharashtra – which has noted a considerable increase in cases in the past few weeks.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked central teams to visit Maharashtra and review the reasons for the spike in cases in the state.

In addition, the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced new restrictions, including a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am in the state and a weekend lockdown.

Bollywood stars meanwhile have not been able to escape the virus and among those who tested positive for the virus include:

Akshay Kumar

Kumar has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. News broke on Sunday of Kumar’s diagnosis. In addition, Kumar’s own ‘Sooryavanshi’ was scheduled to release in cinemas on April 30. However, with cinemas now shut in the new lockdown, dates could be affected in coming weeks.

Govinda

Hour’s after Kumar was tested positive, actor Govinda also got his results back showing he too had the virus. His wife Sunita Ahuja told local media that the 57-year-old actor has been experiencing “mild symptoms” and is following all the necessary protocols – he has isolated himself and is currently under quarantine.

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt announced she had tested positive on April 2 and will remain under home quarantine. In a post on Instagram, the actress wrote: “Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh

On March 29 actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also informed her fans that she’s facing a similar scenario. “I have tested for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been quarantining myself,” said Shaikh in an Instagram post.

Vikrant Massey

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and through his Instagram account on March 28 he urged all those who were in contact with him to get tested. Massey had resumed filming for the Bollywood thriller ‘Love Hostel’ last month, but the actor maintained that he had taken all the necessary precautions. “Despite necessary precautions on the shoot, I have tested COVID-19 positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who’ve come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested, ASAP. I am taking the prescribed medications and adequate rest and currently doing fine,” he wrote in his post. The actor also cautioned his fans to adhere to social distancing and safety protocol rules.

Paresh Rawal

On March 27, Paresh Rawal also announced he had tested positive for the virus. The Bollywood veteran took to social media to inform everyone about his condition, while warning those who have been in contact with him to get tested as well.

Kartik Aaryan

On March 22, Kartik Aaryan announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the news with his fans on Monday. He also urged his fans to pray for his recovery.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24 and was at home in quarantine. He also urged everyone who had come into contact with him to get tested.

Manoj Bajpayee

During the second week of March, Indian National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee also tested positive for COVID-19. He told Gulf News last week that he was still feeling weak but was recovering.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also tested positive last month. He immediately informed his fans in a social media post, while reassuring them that he was doing well and isolating at home.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor along with Ashish Vidhyarthi and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

In the past 24 hours, India recorded 93,249 new coronavirus cases taking its overall caseload to almost 12.5 million (12,485,509).