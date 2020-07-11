Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Coronavirus

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2020)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for Coronavirus, Bachchan confirmed.

“I have tested CoviD positive..shifted to Hospital.. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Amitabh Bachchan said in a tweet on Saturday evening.

Both actors have been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, India.

The 77-year-old actor also urged all those who have been in close proximity with him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested for COVID-19

Meanwhile, Abhishek has informed that they have ‘mild symptoms.’

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek wrote on Twitter.

It comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 820,916 with 22,123 deaths and 515,386 recoveries.