Boeing with 62 passengers missing in Indonesia
A Boeing passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers shortly after taking off from Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta on a domestic flight Saturday, Reuters reported adding that debris suspected to be from the plane has been found in the sea off the city.
Agus Haryono, an official with the country’s search and rescue agency Basarnas, told Reuters that suspected debris had been found in the waters off the city, but it “had not been confirmed that it came from the missing flight.”
Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 went missing over the Java Sea minutes after takeoff.
Fifty passengers and 12 crew were on board the jet, a Boeing 737-500, which has a capacity of 130, Irawati said.
The plane was traveling to Pontianak, the capital of the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan, in what was expected to be a 90-minute flight.
“The plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta,” FlightRadar24.com, an independent tracking service tweeted.
Local media outlets have meanwhile reported that local fishermen spotted metal objects believed to be parts of a plane in the Thousand Islands, a chain of islands north of Jakarta, according to USA Today, and one fisherman told Kompas TV he had seen a fiery explosion.
Television footage meanwhile showed relatives and friends of people aboard the missing plane weeping, praying and hugging each other as they waited at airports in Jakarta and Pontianak.
MPs accuse govt of breaking the law by using acting ministers
Lawmakers on Saturday cried foul and accused government of violating the Constitution after allowing four nominated ministers and the nominated head of the Central Bank to continue in acting ministerial positions despite having lost their votes of confidence in parliament.
MPs in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said government’s failure to remove the acting ministers was illegal and that it was obliged to nominate new ministers so as to legitimize the cabinet.
The MPs called on President Ashraf Ghani to remove the acting ministers and resolve the issue.
They said government has previously violated the law as it has in the past also failed to nominate new ministers for parliament to approve.
Last month, the four nominees that were vetoed by parliament were the acting ministers for education, rural development, information and culture, and women’s affairs, and the head of the central bank.
“Any function of the candidates are against the law, and the parliament has repeatedly called for new faces, but the president does not respect the law and does not fulfill his legal responsibilities to nominate new ministers, and the new minister must be nominated to parliament, to legislate the cabinet,” said Nazir Ahmad Hanafi, a parliament member.
“The government must fulfill its legal obligations and introduce new faces instead of the candidates for ministers who have been rejected by this parliament, so that we can legislate the government,” said Sharifi Balkhabi, another parliament member.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs says it is working on the issue and plans to nominate candidates for the ministries before MPs break for their winter recess.
“The government is determined to nominate new ministers before the winter break, in the House of Representatives, to complete the cabinet,” said Sayed Ali Kazimi, deputy at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
Talks teams to focus on agenda proposals as negotiations resume
Talks between the technical committees of the Afghanistan Republic’s team and the Taliban’s team around agenda-related proposals officially started in Doha on Saturday in what has become known as the “second round” of peace talks.
As the talks started, the leadership of the High Council for National Reconciliation in Kabul approved the guidelines for the second round of talks.
However, if the Afghan Republic’s team needs to make a decision, they will seek the cooperation and guidance of the council’s leadership.
“In this meeting, the country’s political leaders and members of the council committee discussed the latest developments in the peace talks, the visit of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Doha, the beginning of the second round of talks and the negotiating guidelines for the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” said Mujib Rahimi, senior advisor to the council’s chairman Abdullah Abdullah and director of strategic communications at the HCNR.
“The first issue on the agenda of the Afghan government’s negotiating team is a ceasefire,” Sharifa Zurmati, a member of the negotiating team said.
Sources from the HCNR meanwhile said that US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad also proposed a possible three-month ceasefire during his last visit to Kabul.
Sources said such a ceasefire would be based on the withdrawal of US troops.
“A three-month ceasefire, if agreed, would certainly be a great help to the Afghan people,” said Ishaq Gailani, senior adviser to the HCNR.
The Afghan foreign ministry has also launched a diplomatic campaign to gain global support for the success of the peace process.
“It is a priority of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to involve the countries of the region and neighboring countries in strengthening regional consensus, strengthening economic relations and strengthening political and security stability in Afghanistan,” said Gran Hewad, the ministry’s spokesman.
The second round of peace talks in Qatar comes amid ongoing violence in the country – an issue seen by many as an obstacle in the way of peace.
Four soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Takhar base
Taliban militants stormed a military base in the Darqad district of Takhar province late Friday night, killing four soldiers, sources confirmed.
A security source told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that the Taliban’s Red Unit attacked the base in the district center at around midnight.
According to the source, at least four soldiers were killed and six others wounded in the skirmish.
The Taliban also suffered casualties in the clash which lasted three hours, the source added.
Meanwhile, the Taliban has claimed that at least five soldiers including an army commander – Sultan Mohammad – were killed during the attack.
The Ministry of Defense has not commented so far.
