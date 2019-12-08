Body of Japanese Aid Worker Arrives in Japan

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2019)

The body of Japanese aid worker Tetso Nakamura who was shot dead last week in Nangarhar province arrived in Tokyo’s Narita International Airport on Sunday.

At the airport, Japanese officials including Keisuke Suzuki, Japan’s state minister of foreign affairs, offered a silent prayer after bowing and placing bouquets on his casket wrapped by a white sheet.

His body will be transferred to the western Japanese city of Fukuoka, his hometown, on Monday, local media said.

The 73-year-old physician was killed along five others including his body guards in Jalalabad city of Nanaarhar province, the province where he dedicated years of his life treating people.

Ahead of his body’s departure from Kabul, Afghan officials, led by President Ashraf Ghani, attended a ceremony at Kabul International airport to mourn for the death of Nakamura, who became an honorary citizen of his adopted home.

Nakamura was a beloved figure in eastern provinces and was called “Kaka Murad” by villagers.

His death was shocking news for Afghans and many held candlelight vigils to pay tribute to him.