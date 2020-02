(Last Updated On: February 14, 2020)

The body of a British woman who disappeared during a hiking trip earlier this week was found Friday by the New Zealand police.

Stephanie Simpson, 32, a landscape gardener, was reported missing after she failed to turn up to work on Monday. Search teams found her body Friday, police said. “The search was extremely challenging at times, especially in consideration of the terrain, and the work of all involved is to be commended,” officer in charge said in a statement.