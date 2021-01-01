Body of Afghanistan’s envoy to Qatar moved to Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2021)

The body of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Qatar Abdul Hakim Dalili, who had passed away due to heart disease earlier this week, was brought to Afghan capital.

He will be buried in Kabul on Friday.

President Ghani, who attended the funeral, said Dalili played an important role in the peace efforts in Doha, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

Abdul Hakim Dalili, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, died Tuesday morning of heart attack after being hospitalized on Monday, government sources confirmed.

Dalili’s death is a big loss to Afghanistan as he had been actively involved in the peace process, Officials at the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said.

Faraidoon Khwazoon, a spokesman for the High Peace Council said Dalili had a key role in the ongoing peace process in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Dalili was appointed as Ambassador to Qatar in February 2019 and was known for his indefatigable efforts in the peace process initiative and enhancing ties with Qatar.

In an interview in August last year, Dalili told Gulf Times: “My job gives me a sense of achievement”.

Before joining politics, Dalili studied in Doha and worked as a teacher.