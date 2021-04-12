Latest News
Bodies of two murder victims found in Baghlan
Police have discovered the bodies of two men who were “brutally killed” in northern Baghlan province on Monday, sources said.
According to sources the bodies were of two cousins and were found at the Khwaja Alwan area in the provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri.
The men were identified as Yousuf Khpalwak and Yaar Mohammad, who went missing two days ago.
So far it is not clear if the incident is crime related or an act of terror.
Baghlan police, however, stated that the Taliban are involved in the incident.
Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, denied this claim and said the group’s fighters have nothing to do with the incident, adding, “initial reports indicate that they were killed over personal disputes.”
Khalilzad discusses peace with Afghan women and Ulema
After wrapping up a four-day visit to Kabul, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Monday that he met with a broad-spectrum of Afghan society to hear their thoughts on the peace process.
Khalilzad tweeted: “Before I left Kabul, I met with a roundtable of women’s rights leaders & religious scholars to hear their candid thoughts regarding the state of affairs for Afghan women, including their essential place in a republic & inclusive peace process.”
“We share the fundamental view that women’s voices must be heard in the ongoing peace talks and the influential position women (and) ulema have in encouraging a just and durable peace for all Afghans,” Khalilzad tweeted.
Earlier Monday, the US Embassy issued a statement reporting that Khalilzad met with government and political leaders, civil society activists, and the diplomatic community during his visit to Kabul to discuss preparations for the upcoming Istanbul conference.
The US Embassy said in each engagement, Khalilzad underscored the importance for both sides to accelerate the peace process.
The US-proposed Istanbul Conference is expected to start on April 16 and will bring together a wide range of stakeholders.
However, late Monday, the Taliban told Ariana News the group was not ready to take part at the conference.
The group’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that if the conference is postponed and another date is set, they will hold discussions on whether to attend and will then “share the details of our decisions.”
This comes as the May 1 deadline for a full troop withdrawal looms.
But with less than three weeks to go, the US has still not decided on whether to withdraw all troops or to extend their presence in Afghanistan.
The troop withdrawal deadline was agreed to in February last year between the US and the Taliban, but without the Afghan government’s participation.
Taliban state they ‘are not ready’ for the Istanbul Conference
The Taliban’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Monday the group is not ready to participate at the Istanbul Conference scheduled to start on April 16.
Naeem told Ariana News that if a later date is set, the group will hold discussions on whether to attend and will then “share the details of our decisions.”
Meanwhile, the Afghan government and the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) are working to finalize the list of Turkey conference participants that will represent the Republic.
Sources said that 19 people – including politicians, government officials, and representatives of Afghan women – are expected to attend the conference.
According to the source, Chairman of the HCNR Abdullah Abdullah, Former President Hamid Karzai, Former Mujahidin leader Abdul Rasul Sayyaf, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Jamiat-e-Islami Leader Salahuddin Rabbani, Former Vice President Mohammad Karim Khalili, Former Vice President Yunus Qanuni, Former Balkh Governor Atta Mohammad Noor, NSA Hamdullah Mohib, Sayeed Hamid Gailani, President’s Advisor for Political and Security Affairs Mohammad Mohaqiq, Chief Negotiator Masoom Stanekzai, Salam Rahimi, Deputy HCNR Hajji Din Mohammad, Habiba Sarabi, Fawzia Koofi, Fatima Gailani, and Hizb-e-Islami Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar are expected to attend the Istanbul Conference from the Islamic Republic side.
The HCNR, however, said this list is not finalized, adding “changes could be made in the list. Most of the participants are leading politicians.”
This comes as the US, UN, Turkey, and Qatar have handed over guiding principles for the Istanbul Summit to the Afghan government and the Taliban.
A document seen by Ariana News shows that there are nine guiding principles that could help the negotiating parties reach an agreement on some key points ahead of the Istanbul conference.
The principles include:
1- A permanent and comprehensive ceasefire is needed for the country
2- Conducting joint work for the restoration of peace without mutual accusation
3- Political partnership under Islamic principles
4- Formation of an inclusive and accountable participatory government
5- Future political arrangements need to reflect the diversity of Afghan society by way of providing equal rights for all citizens and without discrimination
6- Protecting and supporting human rights in Afghanistan
7- Future government will implement a balanced socio-economic development program to cope with poverty in Afghanistan
8- Afghanistan will maintain friendly relations with its neighbors, the region, and the international community
9- The two parties have to engage in peaceful negotiations in order to implement these principles
Vaccine campaign now open for everyone over 18
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced Monday all people above the age of 18 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Ministry said that people can visit ten vaccination centers in Kabul – Indira Gandhi Hospital; Jamhuriat Hospital; Istiqlal Hospital; 102-bed Hospital in Khairkhana; 100-bed Hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi; Ahmad Shah Baba Hospital; Tani Kut and Sar-e-Kotal Hospitals; Kabul central polyclinic hospitals, and Kabul regional clinic, Hutkhel.
MoPH officials said that pregnant women and people under the age of 18 will not be vaccinated.
Afghanistan started the rollout of its vaccine drive in early February after India donated 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
The MoPH stated that 15,781 people have received a dose of vaccine in the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry’s tally, so far, 145,291 people – including 27,516 teachers and 77,919 health workers – have been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccine campaign.
Meanwhile, the MoPH has recorded 122 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The MoPH’s tally shows that 57,364 people in Afghanistan have been infected with the virus since the first case detected in Herat last year.
So far, 2,529 have died of the virus, and 52,005 others have recovered.
