Latest News
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
The bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees, including three children, were found in the sinking of a ship carrying refugees in Turkish waters.
The Afghan embassy in Turkey has announced on its Facebook page that 59 bodies belonging to the occupants of a ship carrying asylum seekers have been found in Van Lake, Turkey, 29 of whom have been identified so far and are all Afghan citizens.
Afghan consulate officials in Ankara say the identities of the other bodies are still unknown, and several children are among the dead.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hiwad says: “The latest update is about identifying 29 bodies. So far, 59 bodies have been retrieved from the water. Three bodies will be transferred to Kabul, four bodies tomorrow, and 10 bodies on Friday.”
The ship is said to have landed 100 meters deep in Van Lake in eastern Turkey. Turkish police have taken responsibility for retrieving the bodies, identifying the victims, and moving the bodies to the center of Istanbul.
Sayed Abdul Basit Ansari, Press Advisor of the Ministry of Immigrants and Repatriates, said: “It has been agreed with Kam Air Airlines about transferring the bodies to Kabul. They will be brought from Istanbul and Ankara to Kabul for free by Kam Air.”
On the other hand, Afghan citizens say that smuggling to foreign countries is dangerous and life in it is dangerous.
Earlier, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the people to share their details with the ministry if they have lost contact with their loved ones.
Latest News
Parliament rejects President Ghani’s proposed “Distarkhan-e-Millie” plan
The Afghan Parliament has rejected the government’s proposed aid distribution program “Distarkhan-e-Millie”, considering it in controversy to Article 91 of the Afghan Constitution.
President Ashraf Ghani this week announced an aid package, aimed to distribute food to vulnerable people across the country.
The Finance and Budget Commission of the parliament considers the Program to be against the budget law, saying it would lead to widespread corruption in Afghanistan and that global aid would be plundered.
Seyed Azim Kabarzani, Secretary of the Finance and Budget Commission of the House of Representatives, says: “The draft of the National Auction without consulting the parliament and without going through the legal process from the official authority of the parliament and its approval is against the law and should be rejected because all budget programs are the prerogative of the House of Representatives.”
Abdul Rauf Enaami, a member of the Finance and Budget Commission, said: “This program is against Article 91 of the Constitution and the unauthorized budget implemented by the donors does not have the right to be approved by the Wolesi Jirga, but the program implemented by the government must be approved by the Jirga.”
However, the House of Representatives put the government’s agenda plan to a vote, which was rejected by the majority MPs.
But the government, in response to the decision, urges the House of Representatives not to block aid to those in need.
“Members of parliament should not prevent from providing assistance to the needy. The project is funded by the World Bank,” said Sediq Sediqqi, a presidential spokesman.
After rejecting the plan, members of parliament called on the government not to implement all budget items in violation of the law.
Latest News
Taliban suffer casualties in Paktika, Ghazni and Kandahar provinces
At least 47 Taliban militants were killed in ground clashes and airstrikes in Paktika, Ghazni and Kandahar provinces, the Afghan security officials said.
Aimal Momand, a spokesman for 203 Thunder Corps told Ariana News that the militants stormed security checkpoints in the Shaikhan area in the Urgun district of Paktika province on Monday night.
He said, as a result of the Afghan forces counterattack at least nine insurgents were killed and three more wounded.
Moreover, the insurgents attacked Asheqwal, Arezu khord, and Arezu Kalan, Persian names, area in the center of Ghazni province on Monday night.
The Corps said in the counterattack of the Afghan forces, at least eight militants were killed and two others injured.
In southern Kandahar province, police confirmed that eight policemen were killed in two separate clashes with the Taliban fighters.
Tadin Khan, police chief of Kandahar told Ariana News that the insurgents attacked the Afghan security forces in Takhta Pul district of the province on Monday night.
Khan said, following the attack the foreign forces carried out airstrikes in the area resulting in 20 deaths of the Taliban militants.
The Afghan forces ambushed and killed 10 insurgents and wounded five more in the Arghistan district of Kandahar on the same night.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.
Latest News
Iranian and Afghan medical universities sign MoU to strengthen relations
Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
Parliament rejects President Ghani’s proposed “Distarkhan-e-Millie” plan
Morning News Show: government’s plan named “Distarkhan-e-Millie”
Tahawol: legal issues about releasing Taliban prisoners
ATN News Live Streaming
25,000 Refugees died in eight years while crossing Meditteranean, says Erdogan
US planning for post-peace agreement in Afghanistan
Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue
Morning News Show: government’s plan named “Distarkhan-e-Millie”
Tahawol: legal issues about releasing Taliban prisoners
Sola: challenges on remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
Zerbena: ‘Destarkhane Meli’ program launched
Trending
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: US officials’ stance regarding Afghan peace and war
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Ghani approves security plan to secure Kabul
- Latest News3 days ago
A threat at Kabul’s southern gate: a security overview of Logar province
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban make big changes ahead of expected talks with Kabul
- Latest News5 days ago
Pakistani shelling kills six civilians in Kunar
- Latest News4 days ago
Husband arrested for stabbing his wife to death – Takhar
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban reject changes in prisoners’ list: sources
- Latest News4 days ago
Seven Taliban militants killed in Paktia clash