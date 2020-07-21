Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2020)

The bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees, including three children, were found in the sinking of a ship carrying refugees in Turkish waters.

The Afghan embassy in Turkey has announced on its Facebook page that 59 bodies belonging to the occupants of a ship carrying asylum seekers have been found in Van Lake, Turkey, 29 of whom have been identified so far and are all Afghan citizens.

Afghan consulate officials in Ankara say the identities of the other bodies are still unknown, and several children are among the dead.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hiwad says: “The latest update is about identifying 29 bodies. So far, 59 bodies have been retrieved from the water. Three bodies will be transferred to Kabul, four bodies tomorrow, and 10 bodies on Friday.”

The ship is said to have landed 100 meters deep in Van Lake in eastern Turkey. Turkish police have taken responsibility for retrieving the bodies, identifying the victims, and moving the bodies to the center of Istanbul.

Sayed Abdul Basit Ansari, Press Advisor of the Ministry of Immigrants and Repatriates, said: “It has been agreed with Kam Air Airlines about transferring the bodies to Kabul. They will be brought from Istanbul and Ankara to Kabul for free by Kam Air.”

On the other hand, Afghan citizens say that smuggling to foreign countries is dangerous and life in it is dangerous.

Earlier, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the people to share their details with the ministry if they have lost contact with their loved ones.