Boarding evacuation flights ‘difficult’ for Afghans with visas

Hundreds of Afghans continue to crowd the entrances to the Hamid Karzai International Airport and the adjacent military base in Kabul, many of whom have no official documents allowing them to board evacuation flights.

A number of Afghans who spoke to Ariana News said fellow countrymen without documents were preventing those, with valid visas or permission to board flights, from entering the airport.

Reports meanwhile state that a number of Afghans who managed to get into the airport were removed once it was determined they did not have the necessary documents.

“We have documents but they do not allow us to enter the airport, which has made things difficult for us,” said Samim, one Afghan hoping to leave the country.

“We have documents, all our documents are complete, and sometimes they send us to one gate and sometimes to another gate,” said Haroon, another resident.

Another Afghan national waiting to enter the gates of the airport told Ariana News that people who stormed the north gate of Kabul airport this week, on the military side, had no documents, while many families that have been camped out at that gate for days have all the necessary paperwork in place.

“Many people who have no documents, rushed here,” said Gul Khan, a resident.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Nawed a teacher from Marshall Fahim National Defense University said he has pitched his tent outside the airport in the hope of getting on a flight.

He said he does not have a visa but has all his military documents proving he was in the defense force.

“No, I do not have documents, but I do have military documents that I worked in Kabul,” said Nawed.