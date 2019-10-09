Blown-Up Pylon in Salang Leaves Kabul, Provinces in Dark

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2019)

A power pylon was blown up by unknown armed men in Salang district of Parwan province, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat said in a statement.

According to the statement, explosives planted under a 220 Kilowatt electricity pylon in Southern Salang was blasted off at around 1:30 am on Wednesday.

The pylon was completely destroyed in the explosion and as a result electric power to Kabul and several other provinces was cut.

Moreover, the statement added that the company’s maintenance workers have been dispatched to the area over night and work to restore Kabul’s electricity has been started.

Power transmission lines in Afghanistan have been damaged many times in the clashes over the past year.

Last month, the Taliban militants damaged a power pylon in northern Baghalan province, cutting electricity to Kabul and 11 other provinces for almost a week.