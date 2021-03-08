Featured
Blinken’s letter to Ghani draws widespread debate
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s letter to President Ashraf Ghani suggesting the establishment of a transitional government and a high-level summit in Turkey has sparked widespread reaction among Afghan officials and politicians – with some in favor of the move and others opposed to it.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said at an event commemorating the 7th death anniversary of Marshal Qasim Fahim on Monday, that Afghanistan will never accept demands that could jeopardize the people’s right to vote.
He said the letter, which was in fact a proposal for a new political structure in Afghanistan, was “shameful” and that he will “resist it”.
“Let me be clear I will not sign it,” Saleh said.
He also stated that the people of Afghanistan will not accept what he called a “forced and imposed peace on the people of Afghanistan”.
“One of the articles is to form a supreme council for the enforcement of Sharia [law]. In the county where we have several scholars like Imam Abu Hanifa; now two people who graduated from Haqqania School will hand over a certificate of Islam to us. I will never sign at the bottom of that shameful document,” said Saleh.
“We have the right not to hang the fate of 35 million people on someone else’s schedule,” he said adding that “Americans and their Western allies have every right to decide the fate of 2,500 U.S. and a few thousand NATO troops now stationed in our country.”
This was in reference to the stipulated May 1 withdrawal of all US troops as per the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year in February.
Saleh also reiterated government’s position that only elected leaders can govern Afghanistan and Afghan voters should be the ones to freely choose them.
“If they (Taliban) agree to elections in principle, it is the president’s last term [in office], so then we can talk about a date for an election,” he said.
“We held two days of talks with U.S. officials and told them we will never compromise on the rights of the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
According to Saleh, government’s stance will not change. He also stated he is not worried about the letter.
“We are neither concerned about the letter nor has it changed our position,” Saleh said.
“But we will not accept any deal [sealed] between 20 people in a room; for the dissolution of the Constitution and our achievements; and especially we will not let anyone take the people’s right to vote away – never, never, never!,” he said.
Meanwhile, former president Hamid Karzai also highlighted the diversity in the country and urged Afghans to work hard at preserving unity.
Referring to his time in office he said: “I had one view, Marshal (Qasim Fahim, former first vice president) had another view, and (former vice president Karim) Khalili had another opinion, but it was all about the country’s interests, and that must be preserved.”
Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said he also received a letter, similar to that sent to Ghani.
Abdullah stated the letter indicates that the international community considers the need for peace as urgent but that this was out of government’s control.
“Today, people of Afghanistan are facing difficult times… When three people (female workers of one media outlet) were martyred in Nangarhar, all employees of the radio station went on leave; no media workers are safe; neither are scholars, civil society activists and no one is safe,” said Abdullah.
Abdullah cautiously said that he does not defend the letter and has no intention of defending the letter, and alluded to the issue that one should not ignore suggestions by foreigners.
“Today, as in the past, we complain about foreigners. These foreigners are in the world (as decision-makers), they are effective,” he stated.
In the meantime, a number of prominent Afghan politicians said that the letter, outlining Washington’s plan, deprives people of their rights; however, others stated that in order to reach peace, sacrifices need to be made.
“Afghanistan has reached a very sensitive stage. We are almost losing control of the situation because the international community is in a hurry regarding Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Mohaqiq, Ghani’s Senior Adviser for Security and Politics Affairs.
“Peace needs sacrifices, people lose lives on a daily basis and they are tired of the war,” said Azizullah Din Mohammad, deputy head of the HCNR.
Meanwhile, some politicians consider the new US plan for peace as ambiguous.
They argue that there is no clarity about how to deal with other terrorist groups that operate in the country in a post-peace deal environment – between government and the Taliban.
Two former US defense secretaries advise against pulling out all troops
Two former US defense secretaries have both said they would advise President Joe Biden against withdrawing all US troops from Afghanistan.
This comes amid the Biden administration’s ongoing review of the US-Taliban agreement signed a year ago in Doha, which stipulates the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country by May 1.
However, in an interview with Michael O’Hanlon from the Brookings Institution, former defense secretary Mark Esper said the withdrawal deal negotiated with the Taliban was always contingent on conditions to be met by the Taliban.
“We implemented our side of it in good faith, but it’s fair to say the Taliban have not,” Esper said, noting the Taliban have not delivered on any of their key promises, namely a reduction in violence, good faith negotiations with the Afghan government, and a full break with al-Qaeda.
Esper said he would have opposed Trump’s post-election order to reduce U.S. troop strength in Afghanistan to 2,500, which he says has effectively undercut any leverage the U.S. had over the Taliban.
“I made this clear when I was in the administration at the end, I thought we should hold it 4,500 until the conditions on the ground were met.”
Esper said Trump has put Biden in a tough situation and said: “We have to make sure that again, Afghanistan doesn’t become a safe haven for terrorism. And I say that as somebody who wants to get out of there as badly as anyone else.”
Meanwhile, speaking to the Washington Post, Robert Gates, who served under former president Barak Obama, said the “least bad option’ is for the U.S. to stay until the Taliban get the message that the U.S. won’t leave until they get serious about peace.
“My view is that I think the steps the president has taken in terms of hinting that we might not pull the rest of our troops out on the first of May is exactly right. I think that we do need to take into consideration the possibility of having a presence in Afghanistan at roughly the current level, or maybe even slightly more, along with our NATO allies.”
“We have about 2,500 troops there now,” Gates says, and they need to stay, he argues, “for an indefinite period of time, at a minimum until that presence forces the Taliban to realize that they can’t just take all the marbles once we leave.”
Kabul University lecturer killed in IED explosion
A university lecturer was killed in a targeted IED explosion in Kabul city late Thursday morning.
Police confirmed the incident, which happened at about 11.25 am in PD3, close to Kabul University and said another person was also killed in the incident.
The victim, Mubasher Muslimyar, was a lecturer in Islamic studies at the university.
Muslimyar was killed while driving in a Toyota Corolla which was targeted in a magnetic IED attack.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Biden says he will never hesitate to use force to protect America
In a visit to the Pentagon on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said he would never hesitate to use force to defend America but also promised to work with leaders around the world to bring an end to wars that have dragged on “for far too long”.
“As your commander in chief, I will never hesitate to use force to defend the vital interest of America, the American people and our allies around the world when necessary,” Biden said adding that the “central indispensable mission of the Department of Defense is to deter aggression from our enemies, and if required to, fight and win wars to keep America safe.”
He told DoD staff present at the event that the US Defense Department is essential for the work State Department diplomats do around the world.
Biden promised to work with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and world leaders “to bring a responsible end to wars that have dragged on for far too long, while continuing to ensure that terrorist threats cannot endanger the security of the American people.”
Biden did not however give any indication as to what his decision is yet on the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline.
An agreement signed in February 2020 by the Trump Administration and the Taliban notes that all US troops are supposed to be gone by May this year.
So far, indications are that the withdrawal of troops will be based on conditions on the ground, opposed to a calendar date.
