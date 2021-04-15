Latest News
Blinken visits Kabul in a show of support after troop withdrawal announcement
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, flew into Kabul on Thursday where he met with President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), in a show of support following the announcement Wednesday of the total withdrawal of all foreign troops by September.
On Wednesday night US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced all troops will be pulled out of Afghanistan by September 11. The drawdown will however start on May 1.
According to the Presidential Palace (ARG), Blinken told Ghani on Wednesday in a meeting: “The withdrawal of our troops from Afghanistan will not mean the weakening of strategic relations between the two countries.”
“The United States will honor its commitments to the government and people of Afghanistan,” he said.
According to ARG, Blinken said the United States would continue its diplomatic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and to Afghan forces and will continue its efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.
During the meeting with Abdullah, Blinken said: “We have a partnership that is changing but enduring” and “as the [US] president says, we have a new chapter but it’s a new chapter that we’re writing together.”
On Wednesday night Biden said: “It is time to end America’s longest war. It is time for American troops to come home from Afghanistan.”
He said the US will begin its withdrawal on May 1 and that it will not be a “hasty rush to the exit.”
He also stated that if the Taliban attacks, the US will defend itself and partners with “all the tools at our disposal.”
The announcement was not however welcomed by the Taliban who issued a veiled threat to the US and NATO in a statement on Thursday.
The group said the US decision to pull out of Afghanistan starting May 1 is in violation of the agreement signed between the two parties in Doha last year. The Taliban stated it “is a clear violation of the Doha Agreement and non-compliance with its commitments.”
Because of the extended stay in Afghanistan, the Taliban said it would “take every necessary countermeasure, hence the American side will be held responsible for all future consequences.”
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
The United States on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for alleged interference in the U.S. election, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other “malign” acts, Reuters reported.
The measures blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and placed limits on the Russian sovereign debt market.
According to Reuters, more penalties could come, although Washington did not want to escalate matters, the Biden administration said.
Moscow reacted angrily, saying this dangerously raised the temperature between the two countries. It summoned the U.S. ambassador for what it said would be a tough conversation.
Among the actions, President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorizing the U.S. government to sanction any sector of the Russian economy and used it to restrict Russia’s ability to issue sovereign debt to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.
Biden barred U.S. financial institutions from taking part in the primary market for rouble-denominated Russian sovereign bonds from June 14. U.S. banks have been barred from taking part in the primary market for non-rouble sovereign bonds since 2019.
Reuters reported the U.S. Treasury also blacklisted 32 entities and individuals which it said had carried out Russian government-directed attempts to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election and other “acts of disinformation and interference”.
In concert with the European Union, Britain, Australia and Canada, the Treasury also sanctioned eight individuals associated with Russia’s ongoing occupation and repression in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
The Kremlin, speaking ahead of the publication of the executive order, said the sanctions would reduce the chances of a summit between Biden and President Vladimir Putin taking place, Reuters reported.
Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman said Moscow would respond to the sanctions in the near future.
Taliban issue veiled threat in response to new drawdown plan
The Taliban said on Thursday the US decision to pull out of Afghanistan starting May 1 is in violation of the agreement signed between the two parties in Doha last year an in turn issued a veiled threat to foreign forces.
The Taliban said in a statement that the agreement was that all troops would be out of Afghanistan by the end of April and that US President Joe Biden’s decision to delay the withdrawal “is a clear violation of the Doha Agreement and non-compliance with its commitments.”
Because of the extended stay in Afghanistan, the Taliban said it would “take every necessary countermeasure, hence the American side will be held responsible for all future consequences.”
On Wednesday night Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg both officially announced the full withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan starting May 1 and ending by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
But the Taliban noted their dissatisfaction over the decision and called on foreign stakeholders to put pressure on the US to exit Afghanistan within the next two weeks.
“As this agreement was signed in the presence of United Nations and representatives of numerous world countries and organizations, and is currently being breached by America, it is imperative that all countries and organizations that were witnesses to the signing of this agreement exert pressure on America to implement its commitments and withdraw all forces from Afghanistan by the specified date,” read the statement.
The Taliban stated that the US has breached the agreement regarding the release of the remaining 6,000 prisoners within three months of the start to intra-Afghan negotiations, and through their failure to remove the group’s name from the UN blacklist.
The Taliban also accused the US of having carried out “over 1,200 violations”.
The group stated “delaying the withdrawal date of forces by several months, all makes evident to the world that America cannot be trusted nor is it committed to its pledges and promises.”
The group claimed it has adhered to stipulation in the agreement and “considered it the sole solution to the conflict”.
“Now as the agreement is being breached by America, it in principle opens the way for the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate to take every necessary countermeasure, hence the American side will be held responsible for all future consequences, and not the Islamic Emirate,” the statement read.
The Taliban urged the US and NATO alliance countries to immediately withdraw their troops and stated it “will under no circumstance ever relent on complete independence and establishment of a pure Islamic system, and remains committed to finding a peaceful solution to the Afghan problem following the complete and certain end of occupation.”
Afghan security forces capable of defending own country: NSC
The Afghan National Security Council (NSC) said on Thursday the country’s security forces are capable of maintaining security in the country.
This comes just hours after US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced a full withdrawal of all foreign troops starting May 1.
According to them, all troops will be out of Afghanistan by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.
During his official announcement on Wednesday night Biden said: “It is time to end America’s longest war. It is time for American troops to come home from Afghanistan.”
He said the US will begin its withdrawal in May and that it will not be a “hasty rush to the exit.”
A spokesman for the NSC, Rahmatullah Andar, meanwhile said: “Now the international community also believes that 96 percent of operations are carried out by the Afghan forces.”
“We are in the frontline of the counter-terrorism war and defense and protection of this land and people and it is not a temporary responsibility but it’s our permanent obligation,” Andar said.
Both the US and NATO said however that while troops would be withdrawn, they would both look to continue providing financial help to Afghanistan – specifically regarding Afghan troops.
In a joint press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels late Wednesday night with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Stoltenberg said NATO will continue to support Afghanistan but not by having troops on the ground.
He said all Allies agreed Wednesday to start withdrawing troops from May 1 but added the decision was one that “carries risks”.
However, he noted that should NATO forces come under attack by the Taliban during the withdrawal phase they would be met with force.
Blinken said that the Taliban now has a choice to make and that it’s in “no one’s interests to plunge the country into a civil war”.
He also said ultimately it will be the people of Afghanistan who decide their future. “They are the ones who have to decide.”
Asked about Afghans at risk by US withdrawal and opportunities for asylum-seekers, Blinken said the US has a commitment to those Afghans who worked with the US. He also said however that a withdrawal of troops does not mean an end to US commitment.
The defense secretary in turn said any attack on their troops during the drawdown will be responded to with force.
Austin said the US will seek to continue funding the Afghan Air Force and seek to fund security forces’ salaries but also said they know the Taliban will try to reverse gains made in the past 20 years and because of this a political settlement is needed.
