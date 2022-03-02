Blinken urges world to press IEA to respect Afghans’ rights

(Last Updated On: March 2, 2022)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on the international community to press the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to respect the rights of all Afghans.

Addressing the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Blinken also called for redoubling efforts to address the “growing” humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“We must redouble our efforts to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and press the Taliban (IEA) to respect the rights of all Afghans, including by stopping the unjust detentions of women protestors and journalists, ending reprisals, and allowing all Afghans to be educated and work in every sector,” Blinken said.

Respect for the fundamental rights of citizens and the protection of Afghan women’s political and civil rights is a condition by the international community for recognition of the current government in Afghanistan.

IEA, however, says it is committed to ensuring the rights of all Afghans.

“Major problems will not arise with a government that is committed to people’s rights and welfare,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for IEA.

Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West has said that it has been a collective international effort to press IEA to allow aid workers access across the country, and the dialogue with it in this regard has been fruitful.

Speaking to US broadcaster NPR, West said that private sector actors in Europe have shipped several hundred million dollars physically to Afghanistan.

“So far the Taliban has not sought to intervene in or seize any of those shipments,” West said.