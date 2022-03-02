Latest News
Blinken urges world to press IEA to respect Afghans’ rights
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on the international community to press the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to respect the rights of all Afghans.
Addressing the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Blinken also called for redoubling efforts to address the “growing” humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
“We must redouble our efforts to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and press the Taliban (IEA) to respect the rights of all Afghans, including by stopping the unjust detentions of women protestors and journalists, ending reprisals, and allowing all Afghans to be educated and work in every sector,” Blinken said.
Respect for the fundamental rights of citizens and the protection of Afghan women’s political and civil rights is a condition by the international community for recognition of the current government in Afghanistan.
IEA, however, says it is committed to ensuring the rights of all Afghans.
“Major problems will not arise with a government that is committed to people’s rights and welfare,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for IEA.
Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West has said that it has been a collective international effort to press IEA to allow aid workers access across the country, and the dialogue with it in this regard has been fruitful.
Speaking to US broadcaster NPR, West said that private sector actors in Europe have shipped several hundred million dollars physically to Afghanistan.
“So far the Taliban has not sought to intervene in or seize any of those shipments,” West said.
Latest News
Tahawol: IEA marks 2nd anniversary of Doha deal
Latest News
World Bank board backs using $1 billion in frozen Afghan funds for aid
The executive board of the World Bank on Tuesday approved a plan to use more than $1 billion from a frozen Afghanistan trust fund to finance urgently needed education, agriculture, health and family programs, the bank announced.
The plan, which will bypass sanctioned Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities by disbursing the money through U.N. agencies and international aid groups, will provide a major boost to efforts to ease the country’s worsening humanitarian and economic crises, Reuters reported.
The approach “aims to support the delivery of essential basic services, protect vulnerable Afghans, help preserve human capital and key economic and social services, and reduce the need for humanitarian assistance in the future,” the bank said in a statement.
Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) was frozen in August when the IEA overran Kabul as the last U.S.-led international troops departed after 20 years of war.
According to the report foreign governments ended financial aid constituting more than 70% of government expenditures while the United States led in the freezing of some $9 billion in Afghan central bank funds.
The funding cuts accelerated an economic collapse, fueling a cash crunch and deepening a humanitarian crisis that the United Nations says has pushed more than half of Afghanistan’s population of 39 million to the verge of starvation, read the report.
The World Bank statement said that as a first step, ARTF donors will decide on four projects worth about $600 million that will support “urgent needs in education, heath and agricultural sectors, as well as community livelihoods.”
There will be a “strong focus on ensuring that girls and women participate and benefit from the support,” the statement continued.
Latest News
Afghans with legal documents, invitations can travel: Mujahid
Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Tuesday that Afghans with the necessary legal documents and invitations from foreign countries can travel without any limitations.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the IEA and deputy minister of information and culture, on Tuesday clarified his comments made Monday on the travel ban.
He said people in possession of the correct documents are free to travel but those without legal documents are banned from leaving the country.
“Our compatriots who have legal documents and invitations can travel abroad and come to the country with confidence,” tweeted Mujahid.
Mujahid’s comments on Monday sparked widespread reaction.
Among the organizations that reacted was Human Rights Watch.
“It is important to keep in mind that if you are not allowed to exit from home and engage in legal issues. It means you are not allowed to have access to schools, and health services. It means you are not allowed to be safe from domestic violence. It is horrific that women will be at home,” said Haidar Bar, head of the Afghanistan Human Rights Watch.
Some women’s rights activists said that if the IEA issues limitations on women, they would be contradicting their commitments to the international community.
“IEA vowed they will allow women to have access to their fundamental rights like political engagement and education. But now the women’s demands are destroyed,” said Zarghana Wali, an activist.
“If women are not allowed to leave their country, they can’t continue their activities; Islamic Emirate should change their policy regarding women,” said Tarana Adib, another activist.
A US Department of State official meanwhile said that the US is engaged with the IEA about the evacuation process of Afghans.
The evacuation process ground to a halt at the end of August last year amid a chaotic withdrawal of US and foreign troops.
‘Biden’s domestic crises have caused a global catastrophe’: Republicans
Blinken urges world to press IEA to respect Afghans’ rights
Saar: 2nd anniversary of Doha deal discussed
Tahawol: IEA marks 2nd anniversary of Doha deal
Zerbena: Factory owners’ problems discussed
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
Saar: 2nd anniversary of Doha deal discussed
Tahawol: IEA marks 2nd anniversary of Doha deal
Zerbena: Factory owners’ problems discussed
Saar: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Decrease in Afghanistan, Pakistan trade volume discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
-
Business4 days ago
US issues new general license on Afghanistan financial transactions
-
World3 days ago
UN reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey’s 3rd charity train carrying emergency aid leaves for Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Fighting reaches outskirts of Kyiv
-
World4 days ago
Angela Merkel’s purse stolen while shopping
-
Business4 days ago
ACCI welcomes Pakistan’s move to establish a legal barter system
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ukraine president to form ‘foreign legion’, while West sends in arms