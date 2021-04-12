Latest News
Blinken to return to Brussels for talks on Ukraine, Afghanistan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Brussels this week for discussions on Iran, Afghanistan and Russian activities directed at Ukraine, a U.S. official said.
Blinken will join U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Brussels. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity on Saturday, did not release additional details on the trip.
Austin was scheduled to visit NATO headquarters in Belgium on a trip that started on Saturday and also includes Israel, Germany and Britain, the Pentagon said last week.
The trip by two of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet members coincides with increasing tensions over Russian activities near Ukraine’s eastern border, where Washington says Russia has amassed more troops than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine on Friday of “dangerous provocative actions” in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region.
Turkey, a NATO ally, said on Friday the United States would deploy two warships to the Black Sea from April 14-15.
Blinken first visited Brussels in March for talks with European Union and NATO allies and pledged to rebuild and revitalize trans-Atlantic alliances.
Taliban detonates car bomb in Herat, casualties feared
Local officials in Herat province said the Taliban have carried out a car bomb attack on an Afghan National Army (ANA) checkpoint in the Shorwardak area of Shindand district on Monday morning.
Herat Governor Wahid Qatali confirmed the reports and said that clashes are taking place in the district and reinforcements had been sent to the area.
He did not provide details on casualties.
This is the third Taliban car bomb in the district in the past month.
The Taliban have not yet commented.
Khalilzad concludes ‘productive’ visit to Kabul ahead of conference
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has wrapped up a productive four-day visit to Kabul where he met with government and political leaders, civil society activists, and the diplomatic community to discuss preparations for the upcoming Istanbul conference.
In a statement issued by the US Embassy in Kabul, the mission said in each engagement, Khalilzad underscored the importance for both sides to accelerate the peace process.
He also re-affirmed the United States’ enduring partnership with Afghanistan.
In his meetings, Khalilzad stated that the full and meaningful participation of women and minorities in the peace talks is essential for any solution to be sustainable, in addition to emphasizing the critical role civil society members and youth groups have in representing the broader Afghan population.
In all his meetings Khalilzad was encouraged by the shared vision for an Istanbul conference that advances prospects for a just and durable peace in Afghanistan, the embassy’s statement read.
The US-proposed Istanbul Summit is expected to start on April 16 and will bring together a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives from the Afghan Republic and the Taliban.
The summit is expected to be led by the UN and will be hosted by Turkey.
UN envoy discusses peace process with Afghan leaders
Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), on Monday met with President Ashraf Ghani and discussed the upcoming Istanbul Summit, UNAMA said.
During the meeting the UN envoy highlighted the pressing need for an end to violence with a political settlement that answers aspirations of all Afghans, including women.
According to UNAMA, Lyons also met with HCNR chairman Abdullah Abdullah to take stock of latest efforts to end the conflict, of work among Afghan leaders to forge a common vision and the Istanbul conference.
Abdullah’s office also confirmed the meeting and stated that they have discussed recent developments in the peace process, preparations for the Istanbul summit and the peace plan of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with Lyons.
