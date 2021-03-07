Latest News
Blinken urges cooperation and unity in letter to Ghani
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is concerned that a withdrawal of all American troops could impact the security situation in Afghanistan and lead to the Taliban making serious gains but also said the US does not intend to “dictate terms to the parties”.
In a letter to President Ashraf Ghani, of which Ariana News obtained a copy, Blinken said that proposals currently on the table reflect some of the ideas under consideration but “even with the continuation of financial assistance from the United States to your forces after an American military withdrawal, I am concerned that the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains.”
Blinken also called on Ghani to “positively consider” the proposal that US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad will share with him and that the Afghan president works with the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, former president Hamid Karzai and Adbul Rasul Sayyaf, an Afghan politician.
On this note, he said such a “group of four” would present a united front.
Blinken also stated that Washington intends to ask the United Nations to convene a meeting for Foreign Ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the US to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan.
“It is my belief that these countries share an abiding common interest in a stable Afghanistan and must work together if we are to succeed.”
He said Khalilzad has been asked to prepare and share with Ghani and the Taliban leaders written proposals aimed at accelerating discussions on a negotiated settlement and ceasefire.
However, he pointed out that although Washington has “not yet completed our review of the way ahead, we have reached an initial conclusion that the best way to advance our shared interest is to do all we can to accelerate peace talks and to bring all parties into compliance with their commitments”.
He said the roadmap outlined for the peace process will enable the Republic and the Taliban to develop the foundational principles that will guide Afghanistan’s future constitutional and governing arrangements; a roadmap to a new and inclusive government; and the terms of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.
He said to Ghani: “I urge you to develop constructive positions on these written proposals to discuss with Ambassador Khalilzad.”
Blinken also stated that Washington will ask Turkey to host a senior-level meeting of both sides in the coming weeks to finalize a peace agreement.
“I urge you or your authoritative designees to join other representatives of the Islamic Republic in this meeting,” he said to Ghani.
Blinken did however say that Washington shares Ghani’s view that every effort must be made to reduce the violence in Afghanistan. He said these high levels of violence “are exacting an unacceptable toll on the Afghan people and deeply undermining efforts to achieve peace.”
“We have prepared a revised proposal for a 90-day Reduction-in-Violence, which is intended to prevent a Spring Offensive by the Taliban and to coincide with our diplomatic efforts to support a political settlement between the parties.
“I urge you to positively consider the proposal…” he said.
Blinken went on to state in his letter to Ghani that unity and inclusivity on the Republic’s side was essential for the “difficult work that lies ahead”.
“As you and your countrymen know all too well, disunity on the part of Afghan leaders proved disastrous in the early 1990s and must not be allowed to sabotage the opportunity before us,” he said in reference to the devastating civil war.
He said to Ghani that his “work together with Chairman Abdullah and your engagements with former President Karzai and professor Sayyaf show promise toward building a more united Afghan front for peace.
“I ask that you work together to further broaden this consultative group of four such that Afghans regard it as inclusive and credible; to build consensus on specific goals and objectives for a negotiation with the Taliban about governance, power-sharing and essential supporting principles; and to agree on overall tactics and public messaging that will demonstrate unity of effort and purpose.”
He then said: “We will strongly support all efforts taken to make this united front work.”
In conclusion, he told Ghani: “I am making this clear to you so that you understand the urgency of my tone regarding the collective work outlined in this letter.”
Key points outlined in Washington’s plan for transitional govt
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has handed over Washington’s plan for the formation of a transitional government in Afghanistan, the Taliban confirmed.
In an interview with Ariana News, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said the plan was being considered by the Taliban’s leadership in Doha and that “a final decision has yet to be made in this regard.”
Naeem stated that the plan includes a transitional government, an Ankara, Turkey summit, and a ceasefire.
He added that the Taliban has not yet taken a clear position in this regard.
Meanwhile, the Afghan government has also received US President Joe Biden’s proposed plan for the formation of a participatory government which includes the Taliban and the convening of an international summit.
Nader Naderi, a member of the government’s peace delegation said Sunday the plan needs serious and careful consideration.
“We have received many plans from different countries, but these plans need to be seriously and comprehensively reviewed in order to meet the interests of the people,” Naderi stated.
The plan consists of three key points; a principled guideline for the future of Afghanistan, a transitional government, and a permanent ceasefire.
According to a section of the plan that Ariana News read, a President of Afghanistan would be elected at the end of the transitional government period.
According to the plan, Islam will be considered the official religion of the country, and all Afghan citizens are granted immunity as “Afghanistan is a common home of all ethnicities and religions.”
The Transitional government will consist of the following three main cornerstones:
- The executive administration, including a president, deputies, ministers, and independent directorates
- Legislature, which includes the Senate and Parliament, in which the Taliban will be represented and;
- The judiciary, which would also include the Independent High Council of Islamic Jurisprudence and the Commission for Drafting a New Constitution.
According to the plan, the High Council of Islamic Jurisprudence will be composed of 15 members including seven Taliban members, seven members of the Afghan government, and a person would be chosen by the president of the government.
The council would be tasked to prepare Islamic guidance for social and cultural affairs.
Meanwhile, the Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib stated that the plan is not the US government’s official scheme for Afghanistan.
The plan that the Americans have handed over to everyone; we have been told that it is not the US government’s official plan, said Mohib adding that the government is reviewing it.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul Mohib stated that the plan is aimed at sharing power to resolve the current security issues.
Abdullah claims govt’s shortcomings affecting Republic’s position in Doha
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said Sunday that the republic’s shortcomings have weakened the government’s position with regards to the peace talks with the Taliban.
Speaking at an event to mark International Women’s Day Abdullah said that the fragmentation that exists within the Afghan political structure will not help propel the peace process in terms of the people’s demands.
“The fragmentation at the Afghan political level does not help to show the strength of the Afghan people in representing the will and aspirations,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah, referring to the new US plan, stressed that one should not be afraid to come up with ideas, but these ideas should be used to accelerate the peace process.
“Presenting plans should not be feared, instead they should be discussed, what should be lacking should be corrected, and if there are any problems, the problems should be highlighted,” Abdullah added.
On the other hand, Afghan women have criticized their lack of involvement in the Afghan peace process, saying the Taliban’s view towards them has not changed.
“We are unhappy with the peace process and a post-peace government in the peace process and their presence has been marginalized,” said Habiba Sarabi, a member of the Afghan negotiating team.
This comes amid concerns that have been raised about the undermining of women’s achievements in a future political system.
Meanwhile, Rula Ghani the First Lady emphasized the need to preserve women’s achievements in the peace process.
In a video message on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Rula Ghani said that Afghan women have made good progress in the last ten years, and at the same time, they want to ensure peace in which their achievements are preserved.
Officials at the Ministry of Women’s Affairs said the country’s women will not go back. They emphasized that the international community must guarantee the preservation of the achievements of Afghan women.
Ghani and the First Lady were meanwhile supposed to attend the event at the Loya Jirga tent but were not present. This sparked a reaction from women at the event.
However, many raised concerns about the current situation in the country, saying that the money donated for the development and empowerment of women in cities and villages has not been used properly and that women in parts of the country are still not aware of their basic rights.
Eight policemen killed in Taliban assault on Balkh security base
At least eight policemen were killed after Taliban militants stormed a security base in northern Balkh province, police confirmed.
Adil Shah Adil, a spokesman for Balkh police said the militants attacked the Shahrak Afghania Base in the Nahr-e-Shahi district of the provinces on Saturday night.
Adil stated that eight policemen were killed and six others wounded in the skirmish.
The relatives of the victims, however, said 14 policemen lost their lives in the attack. They accused the Balkh police chief of neglecting to provide adequate support at the base.
According to them, the Afghan forces ran out of ammunition.
Meanwhile, policemen told Ariana News that police headquarters did not deploy reinforcement troops despite their requests.
The police spokesman stated that the Taliban had planted mines along the road to the base and “due to bad weather conditions we could not provide air support.”
Adil added that at least seven Taliban militants were killed and five more injured in the clashes.
The Taliban have meanwhile reportedly increased their operations in Nahr-e-Shahi, the closest district to the Balkh capital Mazar-e-Sharif city.
The militants have carried out seven coordinated attacks against the base during the past year, sources said.
At least 30 members of the Afghan forces have been killed and a number of soldiers wounded in these attacks.
The Taliban confirmed its fighters overran an outpost in the Shahrak Turkeni area of the district.
The group claimed at least 12 soldiers were killed in the attack.
