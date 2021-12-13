Latest News
Blinken calls Qatari Foreign Minister to discuss Afghan situation
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Sunday with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.
According to a press release issued by the State Department’s spokesman Ned Price, Blinken commended Qatar for its continued work to assist with the safe transit from Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, and Afghans at risk.
“Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister also reviewed the latest developments regarding the situation in Afghanistan and discussed other bilateral and regional issues, including Iran,” said Price.
Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani’s office in turn said they had reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, the latest developments in Afghanistan, and issues of common interest.
Blinken is currently on a foreign trip that includes the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii. This weekend he attended the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool.
The G7 meeting agenda included a wide range of issues including relations with Russia and China, current developments in Ukraine, Afghanistan, North Korea, Iran and on the African continent.
At the same time, the meeting gave ministers the opportunity to focus on fundamental issues such as global health, technology, infrastructure and gender equality.
Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering
The head of the Kabul Passport Office has asked for patience from thousands of Afghans waiting for documents as large crowds continue to gather outside, a month after the office suspended operations.
As winter closes in and the economic crisis deepens in the wake of the abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid after the Islamic Emirate of Aghanistan (IEA) takeover in August, the crowds around the biggest passport issuing centre in the country underline the desperate desire of large numbers of citizens to leave.
“We have done our best to reopen the office but we are still facing some equipment shortages,” passport office head Alam Gul Haqqani told Reuters in an interview on Sunday.
Last month the office was forced to close after equipment used for issuing biometric documents broke down under the pressure of processing thousands of applications a day but demand has built steadily.
Even though the office has been closed for weeks, hundreds of people still gather outside the fortified compound clutching plastic document files.
“I am sure the office will restart and we will fulfill all applications,” Haqqani told Reuters. “I assure the nation that no one will leave our office with any reason to be upset.”
He appealed to people to stay away until the office is operational again.
“I am really sorry about this, I am upset because people are facing hardship. They’re wasting their money and standing here uselessly,” Haqqani said.
“The office is closed, our systems are not operational.”
A number of provincial passport offices are still open and officials in Kabul are processing around 2,000-3,000 passports from these offices each day, he said, but it was still unclear when the Kabul office would reopen.
As well as the equipment issues, Haqqani said officials were working on stamping out corruption and rooting out the so-called ‘Commissionkar’ – commission agents who promise to ensure swift treatment of applications for a fee, Reuters reported.
“We have arrested bribe takers, from inside and outside the office,” he said. “We will use any possible way to clean the country of bribe takers everywhere.”
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Hundreds of at-risk and disabled residents in the western area of Kabul city become the latest recipients of essential food aid, distributed by the Bayat Foundation.
This week’s initiative is part of the foundation’s ongoing campaign to get food parcels to as many people as possible amid the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis.
Included in the parcels was flour, rice and cooking oil.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said this initiative is part of their annual campaign to provide food to at-risk families through winter. However, this year, the program has been ramped up so as to reach as many people as possible.
“Through our ongoing winter aid program, which the Bayat Foundation distributes during the winter season, aid has already been distributed to other provinces.”
“Today, we brought supplies including flour, rice, and oil for a number of deserving and disabled people in Kabul. Further assistance, Inshallah, will be distributed in other provinces as well,” Haji Mohammad Ismail said.
The foundation has also called on other charity organizations to help provide food to desperate families this winter.
Recipients this week voiced their appreciation, and said they had needed the food parcels desperately.
“I thank the Bayat Foundation [for the assistance]. May Allah bless them,” one recipient said.
Another recipient stated: “We are grateful for the Bayat Foundation’s food packages. We call for further assistance as we have winter ahead, we don’t have fuel; prices are rising, and people are unemployed and struggling to find food.”
Bayat Foundation officials stated they had so far distributed essential food supplies to vulnerable people in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Herat, Balkh, and Khost provinces.
IEA welcomes US decision to allow transfer of personal remittances to Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday welcomed Washington’s decision to allow the transfer of personal remittances to Afghanistan.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs, tweeted that the US Treasury Department had issued a public authorization allowing Afghans living in the United States to send money to their families through legal money transferring and banking channels.
He welcomed the decision, saying he hoped all Afghans would have access to the global banking system.
Reuters reported on Friday, that the United States had issued a policy allowing personal remittances to be sent to Afghanistan.
According to Reuters, the measure protects individuals and financial institutions from US sanctions on the IEA as Afghanistan faces a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.
