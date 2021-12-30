Latest News
Blinken appoints special envoy for Afghan women and girl’s rights
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday that Washington has appointed a special envoy to defend the rights of Afghan women.
According to a statement issued by the state department, Blinken said the Afghan-born US scholar and mediation expert Rina Amiri will take on the role of special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights.
Blinken said that Amiri will address issues of “critical importance to me” and the rest of President Joe Biden’s administration.
“We desire a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan, where all Afghans can live and thrive in political, economic and social inclusivity,” Blinken said.
Blinken also appointed Stephenie Foster as the new Senior Advisor for Women and Girls Issues within the Department’s Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) team.
Blinken said both women “bring decades of public policy, diplomatic, and advocacy experience to the department.”
“I welcome Rina Amiri back to the Department as the Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights, with her breadth and depth of expertise and strong track record advising governments, the United Nations, peacebuilding organizations, and think tanks.
“As Special Envoy, she will work on issues of critical importance to me, this Administration, and US national security: the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women, girls, and other at-risk populations in all of their diversity.
“We desire a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan, where all Afghans can live and thrive in political, economic, and social inclusivity. Special Envoy Amiri will work closely with me toward that goal,” Blinken said.
He also said that Amiri’s work will be complemented by the contributions of Stephenie Foster.
Ghani tells BBC his biggest mistake was trusting foreign partners
Former President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that his biggest mistake had been to trust the United States and Afghanistan’s other foreign partners.
In his first interview since fleeing the country in mid-August, the former president told BBC Radio 4 that leaving Afghanistan had not been planned and that only after takeoff in a helicopter did this course of action become clear.
Ghani has been heavily criticized and accused of abandoning the country but he defended his decision to flee.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized power in August after taking control of Kabul – just hours after Ghani fled the country.
Ghani told BBC that when he woke up on 15 August he had “no inkling” it would be his last day in Afghanistan.
In a conversation with General Sir Nick Carter, the UK’s former Chief of the Defence Staff, who was guest-editing BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Thursday, Ghani said IEA fighters had agreed not to enter Kabul – “but two hours later, this was not the case”.
“Two different factions of the Taliban (IEA) were closing in from two different directions,” Ghani said. “And the possibility of a massive conflict between them that would destroy the city of five million and bring havoc to the people was enormous.”
He said he agreed to let his national security adviser and wife leave Kabul, but then the “terrified” chief of presidential security came to him to say that if he took a stand, “they will all be killed”.
“He did not give me more than two minutes,” Ghani said. “My instructions had been to prepare for departure for [the city of] Khost. He told me that Khost had fallen and so had Jalalabad.
“I did not know where we will go. Only when we took off, it became clear that we were leaving [Afghanistan]. So this really was sudden.”
Ghani was widely criticized for having fled the country, also by his vice-president Amrullah Saleh, who called it “disgraceful”.
Many people, who were privy to talks at the time, have said in the past few months that Ghani’s sudden secret departure on 15 August scuppered a deal to secure a more orderly transition.
Ghani, who is living in the UAE, said in conversation that he misread US politics and the situation on the ground at the time.
Allegations of him having taken vast amounts of money also emerged following his departure and just this week was he named as one of the most corrupt people in the world.
Ghani however denied this and said he would welcome an international investigation into the allegations so that he can clear his name.
“I want to categorically state, I did not take any money out of the country,” he said, adding: “My style of life is known to everyone. What would I do with money?”
He did however acknowledge that mistakes were made, including “assuming that the patience of the international community would last”.
However, he pointed to the agreement made between the IEA and the US under then-President Donald Trump, which paved the way for the events leading to 15 August.
“Instead of a peace process, we got a withdrawal process,” Ghani said. The way the deal was done “erased us”, said Ghani.
Ghani said that what happened on August 15 was “a violent coup, not a political agreement, or a political process where the people have been involved”.
The same day Ghani left Kabul, the IEA took control. Since then, the country has been thrown into a humanitarian and economic crisis, exacerbated by the removal of donor support and foreign aid as well as the freezing of over $9 billion of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves.
Four months later, Ghani says he is willing to take the blame for some things which led to the fall of Kabul – like trusting “in our international partnership”.
He told BBC that his “life work has been destroyed. My values had been trampled on. And I have been made a scapegoat.”
Bayat Foundation rolls out aid to hundreds of at-risk families in Uruzgan
Bayat Foundation officials said on Monday that they have distributed food parcels to hundreds of needy families in Uruzgan province amid the ongoing food crisis.
Foundation officials said they continue to race against time to get as much food as possible to people in order to help them make it through the worst of the winter months.
Every year, Bayat Foundation, an Afghan charity organization, distributes food aid to people during the cold winter months. This year, however, the foundation has stepped up distribution amid the humanitarian crisis currently gripping the country.
Already, aid from the foundation has reached tens of thousands of people across the country.
“We are continuing our annual winter campaign to distribute aid through Bayat Foundation. We have already distributed aid to a number of provinces and today we arrived in Uruzgan province, in Tarinkot city and distributed to deserving and displaced people,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, the deputy head of the Bayat Foundation.
“The aid includes flour, rice and oil. More aid will be distributed in other provinces,” he said.
Tarinkot city recipients meanwhile welcomed the aid received and called on businesses and traders to also help at-risk people.
“We highly appreciate Bayat Foundation that helped needy residents of Uruzgan,” said one recipient.
According to officials they have distributed food aid to at-risk people in Ghazni, Herat, Balkh, Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Kabul, Nangarhar and Paktia provinces.
IEA’s supreme leader calls on officials to adhere to amnesty orders
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesmen and sources have published a document containing recommendations made by the IEA’s supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada on certain issues including that of amnesty.
The recommendations were reportedly made by Mullah Akhundzada at a large gathering of IEA officials in Kandahar recently, where he called on officials to respect his call for amnesty.
Some of the recommendations made also relate to the IEA’s internal relations.
According to the IEA, Mullah Akhundzada advised IEA forces to respect his call for amnesty and stressed that former government employees should not be punished for “previous crimes”.
According to a text published by Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the IEA’s political office, Mullah Akhundzada said that everyone in the country must be respected and that the dignity of the people in the country should be maintained and that no Afghans should leave the country.
He called on IEA officials, scholars, tribal elders, governors and district governors to convince those who want to leave the country to stay at home.
He also called on IEA officials to become a “safe haven” for the people and to preserve their dignity; because all Afghans expect this of them.
The IEA leader has also made some recommendations regarding their internal relations. He told IEA officials that they may not assume responsibility themselves but that if the elders gave them responsibilities, they would obey their orders.
Mullah Akhundzada has instructed his people to carry out their assigned responsibilities in accordance with the principles and procedures laid out by the IEA and to refrain from acting randomly.
“Do some kind of responsibility that you can see with open eyes tomorrow,” he said. “Always seek the advice of scholars in order to take better responsibility.”
The IEA leader has advised his people to think of all Afghans as their brothers.
He also called on the people under his command to ensure the people aren’t suppressed, and to refrain from beating them.
The IEA officials have been advised by their leader to not use the “tools provided by Allah” for “oppression and exaggeration” purposes and to exercise patience when carrying out their duties.
The IEA leader also stressed: “Fight for justice together and give everyone their dues. Do not coerce in responsibility, do not be individualistic and do not assign duties to anyone based on language and ethnicity, but assign duties based on talent.
“Respect the elders, do not complain about them, be honored and do not do anything without the permission of the elders.”
Mullah Akhundzada also stressed the need for good coordination between IEA officials and for them to refrain from interfering in each other’s affairs.
He also said officials are to observe good morals and to ensure the safety of the people during night patrols and to remain committed to the IEA government.
He concluded by stressing that the IEA was in for a big test, and urged officials “to pass the test”. He said: “Let’s make a good history.”
Soon after their takeover of Kabul, the IEA announced a general amnesty but reports have indicated that some former military personnel have carried out assassinations, targeting IEA forces.
The IEA however denies these allegations. Meanwhile, some IEA members in the provinces have also complained about injustice and the unfair distribution of privileges, facilities and power among their ranks.
Last month, Human Rights Watch issued a report that said the amnesty promised by the IEA had not stopped local commanders from targeting former soldiers and police.
HRW accused the leadership of “condoning” the “deliberate” killings.
According to the HRW report, published on Tuesday, the targeted killings have continued under the IEA administration, with more than 100 people being killed or having disappeared across four provinces – Ghazni, Helmand, Kunduz, and Kandahar – between mid-August and November.
“The Taliban (IEA) leadership’s promised amnesty has not stopped local commanders from summarily executing or disappearing former Afghan security force members,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director for HRW.
