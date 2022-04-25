Featured
Blinken and Austin visit Kyiv; announce assistance package to Ukraine
The United States announced new military assistance for Ukraine and a renewed diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden’s secretary of state and Pentagon chief completed a secrecy-shrouded trip to Kyiv.
In the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February, top envoy Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Ukraine’s president, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, and his advisers that the U.S. would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition, the Associated Press reported.
They also said Biden would soon announce his nominee to be ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left Ukraine before the war would start returning to the country this coming week. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv will remain closed for the moment.
Austin and Blinken announced a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries; some $322 million is earmarked for Kyiv. The remainder will be split among NATO members and other nations that have provided Ukraine with critical military supplies since the war with Russia began, officials said.
U.S. officials said they believed the new assistance would satisfy at least some of the Ukrainians’ urgent pleas for more help. New artillery, including howitzers, continues to be delivered at a rapid pace to Ukraine’s military, which is being trained on its use in neighboring countries, the officials said.
Featured
UN chief heading to Turkey ahead of Moscow, Kyiv visits
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ankara before heading to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a UN statement said on Saturday.
Guterres will visit the Turkish capital on Monday, where he will be received by President Tayyip Erdogan, the statement said.
The UN aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on April 18 that Turkey was a valuable host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Eri Kaneko, Guterres’ associate spokesperson, told a news briefing on Friday that Guterres would head to Moscow on Tuesday and meet Putin as well as have a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, hoping to discuss what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine, Reuters reported.
The United Nations also said on Friday that Guterres would meet with Zelenskiy on Thursday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and staff at UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance efforts.
Featured
Fences go up around apartment buildings as China tightens Shanghai lockdown
Shanghai authorities battling an outbreak of COVID-19 have erected tall fences outside some residential buildings, sparking fresh public outcry over a lockdown that has forced much of the city’s 25 million population to stay at home.
Images of white hazmat-suit-clad workers sealing entrances of housing blocks and closing off entire streets with roughly two meter-tall green fencing went viral on social media on Saturday, prompting questions and complaints from residents, Australia’s AAP news agency reported.
“Isn’t this a fire hazard?,” asked one user on social media platform Weibo.
“This is so disrespectful of the rights of the people inside, using metal barriers to enclose them like domestic animals,” said another.
The Shanghai government did not respond to a request for comment.
Most of the barriers appeared to have been erected around compounds designated as “sealed areas”, which are buildings where at least one person has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in residents being forbidden from leaving their homes.
Shanghai, China’s largest city and most important economic hub, is battling the country’s biggest-ever reported COVID-19 outbreak with a policy that forces all positive cases into central quarantine facilities.
The lockdown, which for many residents has lasted more than three weeks, has fuelled frustration over difficulties accessing food and medical care as well as lost wages, family separation, conditions at quarantine centers, and censorship of efforts to vent online.
On Shanghai recorded 19,657 new asymptomatic cases, versus 20,634 a day earlier, and 1,401 symptomatic cases, down from 2,736.
Meanwhile, Beijing recorded 22 new cases – all locally transmitted – compared to six the day before.
Featured
IEA condemns dawn raid on al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned actions by Israeli police against Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem early Friday morning.
The foreign ministry said late Friday it condemned the actions and called on the international community, especially Muslim countries, to take practical steps to “protect human rights of Palestinians and stop Israeli brutality”.
Despite the early morning raid on the mosque compound, about 60,000 Palestinians performed the second Friday prayers of Ramadan at al-Aqsa Mosque.
Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib, director-general of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, told Anadolu Agency that the number, though big, was still less than the usual number at this time of the Muslim fasting month.
Last Friday, the attendance was higher at around 80,000 people, he said.
A heavy presence of Israeli police was seen at entrances to the mosque compound during the second prayers as well as in the surrounding areas of the Old City in Jerusalem.
The Israeli authorities also prevented male Palestinians under the age of 50 from the West Bank, and all Gazans from reaching the mosque to perform prayers, Anadolu reported.
According to Anadolu, 153 Palestinians were injured during the dawn raid.
